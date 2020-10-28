SBI partners with edX to offer Massive Open Online Courses

The country's largest public sector lender, State Bank of India (SBI), has entered into a partnership with global non-profit education platform-edX to offer Massive Open Online Courses (MOOCs) on the platform from November 2020 onwards, a company statement said here on Wednesday. SBI has entered into the strategic partnership with edX with the aim to develop skill sets of career-oriented individuals in today's competitive world.

The bank will initially offer three courses -- Unleashing Creativity at the Workplace, Relationship Marketing Strategy for Financial Services and Conflict Resolution of four to six weeks duration each. The interested students will have to spend two to three hours per week on these courses.

Speaking about the new venture Dinesh Khara, Chairman, SBI said, "It gives me immense pleasure to announce SBI's partnership with edX which is one of the biggest MOOCs platforms. MOOCs are fast gaining popularity among students and working professionals as they offer an opportunity for any time, anywhere learning. I am confident that this collaboration will benefit millions of learners, career-oriented individuals, and organisations across the globe." Further speaking about it, Anant Agarwal, CEO of edX and Professor at MIT, said, "SBI has been using edX for Business as part of their workforce development initiatives, which has been very successful with employees since first implemented. We're thrilled to expand our work together and welcome them as our first corporate partner from India on edX, with the launch of their first courses in strategy, creativity and marketing that are relevant for professionals and organisations everywhere." (ANI)