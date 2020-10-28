Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiss nominate ex-SNB head Hildebrand for OECD leadership post

Hildebrand, vice chairman at asset manager BlackRock, led the SNB from 2010 to 2012 but left after a currency trade by his then-wife, just three weeks before he oversaw steps to cap the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc, prompted a scandal. He said he did nothing wrong, but was leaving to protect the integrity of the institution when he could not prove he was unaware of the trade.

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 28-10-2020 19:24 IST | Created: 28-10-2020 19:24 IST
Swiss nominate ex-SNB head Hildebrand for OECD leadership post

Former Swiss National Bank Chairman Philipp Hildebrand was nominated by Switzerland on Wednesday to lead the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development, whose Secretary General Angel Gurria is leaving in May 2021. Hildebrand, vice chairman at asset manager BlackRock, led the SNB from 2010 to 2012 but left after a currency trade by his then-wife, just three weeks before he oversaw steps to cap the rise of the safe-haven Swiss franc, prompted a scandal.

He said he did nothing wrong, but was leaving to protect the integrity of the institution when he could not prove he was unaware of the trade. Hildebrand goes up against candidates including Australia's departing Finance Minister Mathias Cormann and deputy White House Chief of Staff Christopher Liddell, who was nominated by U.S. President Donald Trump.

He has also served stints as a member of the Bank of International Settlements' board of directors, a governor at the International Monetary Fund and chairman of the OECD Committee on International Payments Balance. "Mr. Hildebrand's many years of experience in the highest levels of the private and public sectors, both in Switzerland and internationally, make him the ideal candidate for this prestigious position," the government said.

"This candidacy offers a great opportunity for Switzerland to reach the highest position in a renowned international organisation." The 37-member OECD was founded in 1961 to boost world trade and spur economic growth.

TRENDING

POLL-Biden lead over Trump grows in Michigan; race is statistically even in North Carolina -Reuters/Ipsos

Why One Punch Man Season 3 won’t be out soon, series will have more sense of humour

Attack on Titan Chapter 134 to be out on Nov 9, why Eren can use flying Titans

Attack on Titan Season 4 synopsis, release date revealed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP says new land laws will change overall scenario of J-K for 'greater good'

BJP leader Yudhvir Sethi on Wednesday welcomed the new land laws for Jammu and Kashmir and said they would eventually change the overall scenario of the union territory for greater good. He lambasted the National Conference NC and the Peopl...

Infosys completes acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi

IT services firm Infosys on Wednesday said it has completed the acquisition of Blue Acorn iCi. Infosys had, earlier this month, announced inking a pact to acquire Blue Acorn iCi - a digital customer experience, commerce and analytics servic...

UN chief hails Republic of Korea’s vow to achieve carbon neutrality

The UN chief was very encouraged by President Moon Jae-ins announcement on Wednesday of South Koreas commitment to get to net zero emissions by this date, according to a statement issued by his Spokesperson. Secretary-General antonioguter...

Good mental health, better sleep for physically active people

In the middle of the pandemic this spring, researchers at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology NTNU conducted a survey among members of Kondis, a Norwegian fitness training organization. Since this survey was sent out in the m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020