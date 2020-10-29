Left Menu
Gurgaon Based Startup MOPP Makes Pakodas Delivery Friendly

MOPP- Mad Over Parathas and Pakodas has worked hard to reinvent and upgrade Pakodas and they call them crispy Fusion Pakodas.

ANI | Gurgaon (Haryana) | Updated: 29-10-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 29-10-2020 20:52 IST
Mad Cocktail Pakodas. Image Credit: ANI

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], Oct 29 (ANI/BusinessWire India): MOPP- Mad Over Parathas and Pakodas has worked hard to reinvent and upgrade Pakodas and they call them crispy Fusion Pakodas. These Fusion Pakodas remain fresh and crispy when delivered at your doorstep. They are great as a snack or a starter/appetizer or as finger food with your drinks. The magical beauty of these Fusion Pakodas is that they are not oily and don't get soggy, in fact, they are popular for their crispiness and non-oily texture.

The twist to Pakodas is really interesting and they are made in both veg and non-veg varieties. The concept of simple Pakodas is redone to Fusion Pakodas which are a perfect blend for all taste buds. In fact, many of the varieties are more like the starters, available in bars and lounges. With a range of options to choose from, there is something there for everyone. One must try their Cheese Balls, Maggi Pakoda, Paneer Pakoda, Stuffed Cheese and Mushroom Pakoda amongst others in Veg Fusion Pakodas. From Non-Veg fusion varieties, Butter Chicken Pakoda, Amritsari Fish Pakoda and Chicken drumsticks are the chef's special! Chocolate Pakoda, a fusion twist to wontons, is a must try for chocolate lovers.

"Market size of pakodas as a product is huge as it is relished across India, but usually, Pakodas are considered oily and soggy, and not so delivery friendly, however, we have worked hard on our recipes to ensure that our Pakodas are not soggy or oily, and remain fresh and crispy on delivery. In fact, we are creating a new market segment with a range of veg and non-veg delivery friendly Pakodas to capture this huge market opportunity," said Geetika Anand Gupta, CEO, MOPP Foods. MOPP prepares its food using strict WHO guidelines. To add a cherry on top MOPP sends a free hygiene kit along with every order which includes a sanitizer, dry tissue, wet tissue, and cutlery to ensure your comfort and safety.

This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

