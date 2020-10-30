Sanitation worker found dead in Noida park

Left Menu
The body of Anil Kumar was found on a cot in the park next to a slum near Morna village by locals, who alerted the police, officials said. "Kumar hailed from Moradabad district.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 30-10-2020 16:08 IST | Created: 30-10-2020 15:55 IST
Representative Image Image Copyright: Flickr

The body of a 50-year-old sanitation worker was found in a park in Uttar Pradesh's Noida on Friday, police said. It is suspected that the deceased died due to liquor consumption, they said. The body of Anil Kumar was found on a cot in the park next to a slum near Morna village by locals, who alerted the police, officials said.

"Kumar hailed from Moradabad district. He lived in the slum and worked as a sanitation worker at the Morna bus depot. According to his family, he was an alcoholic," an official from the Sector 24 police station said. The deceased's family has been informed and further proceedings are being carried out, the police said.

