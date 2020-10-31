Left Menu
Walmart begins returning firearms, ammunition to U.S. store floors

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the world's largest retailer said it had removed these products. "After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores ...

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 31-10-2020 00:40 IST | Created: 31-10-2020 00:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Walmart Inc said on Friday it has begun returning firearms and ammunitions to the floors of its U.S. stores a day after the world's largest retailer said it had removed these products.

"After civil unrest earlier this week resulted in damage to several of our stores ... we asked stores to move firearms and ammunition from the sales floor ... as the current incidents have remained geographically isolated, we have made the decision to begin returning these products to the sales floor today," the company said.

