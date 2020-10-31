WB govt writes to ER for resuming suburban train services

The West Bengal government haswritten to Eastern Railway (ER) on Saturday seekingdiscussions on plying of a few pairs of suburban trains dailyobserving the COVID-19 regulations

"GOWB is concerned to see the use of unquiet means todisperse passengers in need at railway platforms and haswritten a letter to railway authorities for discussionstowards plying of a few pairs of trains..," the West BengalHome department said in a tweet

"In the morning and afternoon hours for generalcommuters at large on observance of physical distancing normsand public health protocol," it said in a series of tweets andshared the letter written by state home secretary H K Dwivedito the ER general manager.