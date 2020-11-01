Left Menu
Development News Edition

Power consumption grows 13.38% in October

The power consumption had grown 11.45 per cent to 55.37 BU during October 1 to 15, against 49.67 BU, in the corresponding period a year ago. A double-digit growth in power consumption in October, experts said, gives sufficient indication that commercial and industrial demand has perked up with with easing of lockdown restrictions and will improve further in coming months.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2020 14:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 14:08 IST
Power consumption grows 13.38% in October
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Flickr

India's power consumption grew 13.38 percent to 110.94 billion units (BU) in October this year, mainly driven by buoyancy in industrial and commercial activities, as per government data. Electricity consumption in the country was recorded at 97.84 BU in October 2019, showed the power ministry data.

Experts earlier last month had exuded confidence that the power consumption would grow by double digits in October based on the extrapolation of half-month data. The power consumption had grown 11.45 percent to 55.37 BU from October 1 to 15, against 49.67 BU, in the corresponding period a year ago.

Double-digit growth in power consumption in October, experts said, gives sufficient indication that commercial and industrial demand has perked up with the easing of lockdown restrictions and will improve further in the coming months. The government had imposed a nationwide lockdown on March 25 to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Power consumption started declining from March onwards due to fewer economic activities in the country. The COVID-19 situation affected power consumption for six months in a row from March to August this year.

Power consumption on a year-on-year basis declined 8.7 percent in March, 23.2 percent in April, 14.9 percent in May, 10.9 percent in June, 3.7 percent in July, and 1.7 percent in August. The data showed that electricity consumption had grown by 11.73 percent in February. Power consumption has shown an improvement post lockdown easing for economic activities after April 20.

After a gap of six months, power consumption recorded a growth of 4.6 percent in September this year at 112.43 BU from 107.51 BU in the same month last year. Peak power demand met, the highest supply of power in the country in a day, in October was recorded at 170.04 GW, which is 3.52 percent higher than 164.25 GW in the same month last year.

Peak power demand in September this year recorded a growth of 1.8 percent at 176.56 GW, compared to 173.45 GW a year ago, the data showed. Peak power demand met had recorded negative growth from April to August this year due to the pandemic.

The peak demand met dropped to 24.9 percent in April, 8.9 percent in May, 9.6 percent in June, 2.7 percent in July, and 5.6 percent in August. In March, it was muted at 0.8 percent.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

One Piece Chapter 994 spoilers: Kaido comes into human form, many people infected

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Farkhad Akhmedov: Calculating the price of impunity from the law

In insistences such as the battle over the Luna, Akhmedov has resorted to extreme legal machinations to subvert the High Courts decision and keep his assets from being seized. ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Australian coach Cklamovski leaves J-League's Shimizu

J-League strugglers Shimizu S-Pulse have parted ways with Australian head coach Peter Cklamovski, the club announced on Sunday. Shimizu are 17th in the 18-team standings in Japanese soccers top flight with nine games remaining in the pandem...

Voter turnout key for government in Algeria referendum

A pro-government Algerian television channel showed people streaming into a provincial polling station on Sunday for a constitutional referendum backed by the countrys rulers, but on the streets of the capital there was less enthusiasm to v...

UK minister says lockdown in England could be extended

The one-month lockdown for England announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this weekend could be extended as Britain struggles to contain a second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior cabinet member said on Sunday. Johnson announced on...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England back into a national lockdown after the United Kingdom passed the milestone of one million COVID-19 cases and a second wave of infections threatened to overwhelm the health service.DEATHS AND INF...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020