Left Menu
Development News Edition

SKF India expects to corner higher share in auto-components market

The Indian arm of Swedish auto-component maker SKF expects to corner "significantly higher" share in the sector it caters to irrespective of the pace of industry's growth amid demand revival, a top company executive has said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-11-2020 16:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 15:51 IST
SKF India expects to corner higher share in auto-components market
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

The Indian arm of Swedish auto-component maker SKF expects to corner a "significantly higher" share in the sector it caters to irrespective of the pace of the industry's growth amid demand revival, a top company executive has said. The country's leading bearings maker, which reported a net profit of Rs 65.02 crore in the September quarter of the current fiscal, 23.16 percent lower over July-September 2019-20, also said that the festive season demand has been good (so far), particularly in the automotive segment.

SKF India has three manufacturing facilities located in Pune, which caters to automotive and industrial electrical sectors, Bangalore for automotive and industrial, and Haridwar for two segments. The industrial sector accounts for 55 percent of SKF India's total business while the rest 45 percent comes from the automotive sector. "We are focussed on gaining share irrespective of how the industry is doing, whether it is doing extremely well or it is going a little slowly, my expectation is that SKF will gain share significantly higher than that (industry's) growth rate," SKF India managing director Manish Bhatnagar told PTI in an interaction.

"In automotive we expect to be gaining share in two-wheeler and tractors while in industrial we expect to be gaining share across many sectors," he added. He said the growth is expected to come from the sectors linked to infra such as steel, cement, construction equipment as well as sectors linked to consumer demand like textiles and food and beverages. "We are re-focussing on the sectors we are drawing, on the customers we can chase. and on the suppliers we need to ramp up," Bhatnagar added.

Auto component is seeing a revival of demand, he said, adding, it is, however, difficult to forecast if it is sustainable in the long-term or not. Automotive has grown much faster, in about high double-digit than industrial, which has grown in low single-digit, Bhatnagar stated. For the festive season, the demand has been pretty good (so far) with the automotive sector doing very well in the festive demand, he said, adding, "We are just following the lead. It has been pretty good so far and even the outlook for the coming days is pretty strong." "Right now it could be pent-up demand on account of a prolonged lockdown or it could also be due to stocking up of the festival season," he said.

However, the actual nature of the demand and how the festive season penned out will be known only when the November sales numbers come out in early December, he added. On the demand revival in the auto sector, he said, "I would think two-wheelers and tractors have already recovered and have seen growth there while the CV segment, which has systematic issues that go back to a pre-Corona period like axle load norms, among others, would start showing growth with the festive season and the launch of new models early next year.

"I don't expect the CV segment to recover any time soon.. it may start seeing growth from around 2022 beginning. But other sectors will recover much faster before the CV does," Bhatnagar said. He also said that while supply chain issues have nowhere been put to bed, they have had no impact on SKF India operations as it has the "best" supply chain mechanism in the country.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UAE cuts spending in 2021 federal budget

The cabinet of the United Arab Emirates approved a smaller federal budget for 2021 in a sign that the country is curbing expenditure amid the coronavirus crisis and lower oil prices.The budget for next year was set at 58 billion dirhams 15....

Cycling-Tour Down Under's 2021 race cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns

The Tour Down Under in Australia that was scheduled to take place in January has been cancelled as the COVID-19 pandemic has made logistics difficult, organisers said on Sunday. Traditionally the first World Tour race of the season, the rac...

58 Maharashtra Police personnel test COVID-19 positive

Fifty-eight police personnel tested positive for the novel coronavirus within past 24 hours, Maharashtra Police informed on Sunday. With this, the tally for COVID-19 cases in the force has reached 26,589, including 1,386 active cases, 24,91...

UK heads for complete lockdown as coronavirus tally crosses one million mark

The UK has crossed the grim milestone of 1 million coronavirus cases as it prepares for a second complete lockdown in an attempt to curb the rapid spread of infections. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson declared the latest stay-at-home rules ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020