Honda posts 8 pc increase in sales in Oct at 10,836 units

Honda Cars India on Sunday reported an 8.3 per cent increase in domestic sales to 10,836 units in October. The company had sold 10,010 units in the domestic market in October 2019, HCIL said in a statement. Exports stood at 84 units last month, it added.

"We have seen positive sales momentum in line with market sentiment and our October results have been as per our plan," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Senior Vice-President and Director (Marketing & Sales) Rajesh Goel said. The festive buying picked up from Navratra in mid- October and the company focusing on maximising deliveries during this period, he added. "Thanks to our strong and refreshed product line-up introduced right before the festive season and ongoing multiple consumer offers, we expect this demand to continue through Diwali which will further accentuate growth for us and the industry at large," Goel said.