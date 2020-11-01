Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation

A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points. Bainsla had asked the members of the community to reach Pilupura in Bayana of Sawai Madhopur district on November 1 to start an agitation on reservation-related issues.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 01-11-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 01-11-2020 18:49 IST
Rajasthan: Gurjar body starts stir over reservation

A major Gurjar organisation on Sunday started an agitation over reservation, a day after community leaders held talks with the Rajasthan government and reached a consensus on 14 points. On Sunday, youths in large numbers blocked a rail track in Bharatpur’s Bayana, police said.

The Gurjar Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti had earlier called for an agitation from November 1. The convener of the organisation, Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla, said he is waiting for State Sports and Youth Minister Ashok Chandna to come to Bayana from Jaipur.

Replying to a question whether the movement would go on for long, he told reporters, "It depends on the government." “The agitation will affect traffic on the Delhi-Mumbai rail route. The movement of traffic was disrupted on the Bayana-Hindaun road,” police said. Earlier on Saturday, Gurjar leader Himmat Singh said the talks with the government were positive. Bainsla had asked the members of the community to reach Pilupura in Bayana of Sawai Madhopur district on November 1 to start an agitation on reservation-related issues. Mobile Internet services have been suspended in many districts. The home department had evoked the National Security Act (NSA) in Bharatpur, Dholpur, Sawai Madhopur, Dausa, Tonk, Bundi, Jhalawar and Karauli districts.

The organisation is demanding that the Rajasthan government should get the Gurjar reservation included in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, fill the backlog of vacancies and give the benefit of five per cent reservation to the Most Backward Classes (MBCs) in the pending recruitment process. The 14-point agreement includes providing a regular pay scale to 1,252 MBC candidates who have completed their probation period.

The state government will once again write to the Centre to include the provision related to reservation for the MBCs in the Ninth Schedule of the Constitution, as per the agreement. Meanwhile, families of the three people who died due to injuries received during a Gurjar agitation in the past will be given an assistance of Rs 5 lakh each.

TRENDING

Philippines orders evacuation as world's strongest 2020 typhoon approaches

Alita: Battle Angel 2 development updates, reasons behind first movie’s rerelease revealed

Boruto Chapter 52 spoilers: Naruto’s demise is unavoidable, he achieved all his goals

Delhi govt shouldn't take credit for policies to advocates: Former BCD chairman

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Beaches in Kochi reopened for public

After seven months of closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kochis beaches were reopened for the public on Sunday.Visuals from the citys beaches showed a few people taking rounds around the beach.Kerala currently has 91,297 active COVID-19 ...

Myanmar reports 699 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths

Yangon Myanmar, November 1 ANIXinhua Myanmar reported 699 more COVID-19 confirmed cases on Sunday, according to a statement from the Ministry of Health and Sports. The newly confirmed cases brought the number of infection cases of COVID-19 ...

Ten dead, three missing as 2020's strongest typhoon slams Philippines

At least 10 people died and three others were missing after Typhoon Goni, the worlds strongest typhoon this year, barrelled through the south of the Philippines main island of Luzon on Sunday, an initial government report showed. More than ...

Cash, liquor & drugs seized from two bypoll constituencies in Nagaland

Cash, liquor and drugs valued at over Rs 13 lakh have been seized from two Assembly constituencies in Nagaland where bye-elections will be held on November 3, an election official said on Sunday. The seizures were made by the Flying Squad T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020