Left Menu
Development News Edition

Thousands protest in Belarus amid continued crackdown

Thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital to demand the resignation of the country's longtime president for the 13th straight Sunday and encountered police using stun grenades to break up the crowds and making warning shots in the air from what authorities said were "non-lethal weapons".

PTI | Kyiv | Updated: 02-11-2020 05:51 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 05:51 IST
Thousands protest in Belarus amid continued crackdown

Thousands of protesters in Belarus swarmed the streets of the capital to demand the resignation of the country's longtime president for the 13th straight Sunday and encountered police using stun grenades to break up the crowds and making warning shots in the air from what authorities said were "non-lethal weapons". Up to 20,000 people took part in the rally, the Visana human rights centre estimated. Large crowds of people gathered in the eastern part of Minsk headed toward Kurapaty, a wooded area on the city's outskirts where over 200,000 people were executed by Soviet secret police during Stalinist-era purges.

Demonstrators carried banners reading, "The people's memory (lasts) longer than a life of a dictatorship" and "Stop torturing your people!" The crowds directed chants of "Go away!" at Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who won his sixth term in an August 9 election that is widely seen as rigged. Lukashenko's crushing victory over his popular, inexperienced challenger, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, has triggered the largest and the most sustained wave of mass protests of his 26 years in power. The 66-year-old former state farm director, who was once nicknamed "Europe's Latest Dictator", has relentlessly suppressed opposition and independent media in Belarus but struggled to quell the recent unrest. Large protest crowds have assembled in the streets of Minsk and other cities almost daily, despite police countering the demonstrations with water cannons, stun grenades, rubber bullets and mass detentions.

The Belarusian Interior Ministry threatened to use firearms against the rally-goers "if need be". On Sunday, police acknowledged officers fired several warning shots into the air during the demonstration in Minsk "to prevent violations of the law", but maintained that "non-lethal weapons" were used. Armoured off-road vehicles equipped with machine guns were seen in Minsk for the first time in almost three months of protests, along with water cannon vehicles and other anti-riot equipment. Several metro stations were closed and mobile internet service did not work.

Police detained over 250 people in Minsk and other Belarusian cities where protests were held on Sunday, according to the Viasna centre. Several journalists were among the detainees and many of those detained were beaten up, human rights activists said. "The authorities are trying to close the lid on the boiling Belarusian pot more tightly, but history knows very well what this leads to," Viasna leader Ales Bialiatski said.

Tsikhanouskaya entered the presidential race instead of her husband, a popular opposition blogger, after he was jailed in May. She challenged the results of the election in which she secured 10 per cent of the vote to the incumbent president's 80 per cent, then left Belarus for Lithuania under pressure from the authorities. She issued a statement on Sunday in support of the ongoing protests.

"The terror is happening once again in our country right now," Tsikhanouskaya said. "We have not forgotten our past, we will not forget what is happening now." Over 15,000 people have been detained since the presidential election, and human rights activists have declared more than 100 of them to be political prisoners. All prominent members at the helm of the opposition's Coordination Council, which was formed to push for a transition of power, have either been jailed or left the country. One more activist on the Council, Denis Gotto, was detained during Sunday's demonstration.

Lukashenko scoffed at suggestions of dialogue with the opposition and instead intensified the crackdown on protesters, ordering officials to expel students from universities for participating in demonstrations and to take action against plant workers that go on strike. On Thursday, the government shut Belarus' borders with Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Ukraine. They said the move was intended to stem the spread of the coronavirus, although officials previously accused neighbouring countries of trying to destabilise Belarus.

Starting Sunday, all foreigners -- with the exception of diplomats, government officials, individuals with permits to work in Belarus and people in some other narrow categories -- were banned from crossing the country's land borders. Foreigners, however, are allowed to travel into Belarus via the Minsk National Airport..

TRENDING

COVID-19 risk in airplanes, restaurants, grocery stores cannot be easily compared: Scientists

Health News Summary: UK's Johnson considering new national lockdown for England; Million line up as Slovakia launches unique nationwide COVID-19 test and more

World News Roundup: Tanzania's President John Magufuli says to work with rivals after tainted poll; Man rescued from rubble as Turkey quake death toll hits 51 and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. nursing homes still face COVID-19 test delays; you can wash Halloween candy'; UK R number edges down to 1.1-1.3, growth rate slows and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 6-Trump stumps in Midwest, Biden in Pennsylvania two days before election

Two days before Election Day, President Donald Trump on Sunday sprinted across U.S. battleground states with appearances in Iowa and Michigan as he seeks to rally past Democratic challenger Joe Biden, who in pivotal Pennsylvania implored hi...

FBI probing Trump caravan confrontation with Biden campaign bus in Texas

The FBI said on Sunday it was investigating an incident in which a convoy of vehicles flying flags in support of President Donald Trumps re-election bid surrounded a bus carrying campaign staff for Democratic challenger Joe Biden on a Texas...

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - Nov. 2

The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. HeadlinesCarlyle appoints top Indian banker Aditya Puri as senior adviser httpson.ft.com2HRW83K Business...

FEATURE-'I waited all my life': Elderly indigenous people struggle for Thai citizenship

By Rina Chandran KIEW SA-TAI, Thailand, Nov 2 Thomson Reuters Foundation - A t 93 years, Chungyung Bekaku did not think she would get her Thai citizenship after having lived all her life in the hills of northern Thailand among other ethnic ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020