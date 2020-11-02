Satya Anand appointed as Marriott's President of Europe, Middle East and Africa

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) (Marriott.com) announced today that Satya Anand has been appointed President of Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), a division within Marriott International that encompasses over 75 countries and territories. Anand was most recently the company's Chief Operations Officer, Luxury & Southern Europe and Global Design for EMEA. He will replace Liam Brown, who has been appointed Group President, U.S. & Canada for Marriott.

"I am delighted that Satya has taken on this role to lead our business across Europe, Middle East and Africa at such a fundamental time for the hospitality industry," said Craig S. Smith, Group President, International, Marriott International. "As a 32-year Marriott veteran, Satya has a remarkable knowledge of the industry and our business, as well as outstanding relationships with associates, guests, owners and franchisees. His ability to engage and inspire will serve him well as he takes on this important position."

In his new appointment, Anand will spearhead Marriott International's post-COVID-19 recovery approach across the region, working with his team to inspire travel again. Under his leadership, the region's 998 hotels will deliver enhanced cleanliness and sanitization levels to ensure guests have total peace of mind when staying at a Marriott International property. Additionally, he will drive the roll-out of a range of initiatives and campaigns designed to reinvigorate the hospitality industry. From the deployment of digital technology such as mobile key, mobile check-in and mobile chat between guests and hotel associates, to new initiatives which include Day Pass, Stay Pass and Play Pass from Marriott Bonvoy®, the company's latest offering designed to provide its 140 million Marriott Bonvoy members with flexible options to work, stay and play in Marriott International's hotels.

The company has 24 of its 30 brands represented in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, including The Ritz-Carlton, St. Regis, The Luxury Collection, JW Marriott, W Hotels, Marriott Hotels, Le Méridien, Sheraton and AC Hotels by Marriott. Additionally, Design Hotels, a collection of privately owned and operated hotels and a part of Marriott International's brand portfolio, will be overseen by Anand in his new role.

Originally from India, Anand joined Marriott in 1988 as a night auditor at the Vienna Marriott Hotel. As he progressed in his career, he went on to hold a number of leadership positions at Marriott, including Area Vice President roles in Western and Central Europe, Chief Financial Officer for Europe, Board Member of the AC Hotels Joint Venture, and most recently Chief Operations Officer, Luxury & Southern Europe and Global Design EMEA. Under his leadership, he oversaw the multi-million-dollar renovation of The Ritz-Carlton Berlin, the opening of The St. Regis Venice and the latest addition to W Hotels & Resorts, W Ibiza.

Educated primarily in Bangalore, India, Anand holds a bachelor's degree in Accounting from Bangalore MES College of Commerce. In 1988, he completed his Diploma in Hotel and Tourism Management at the International College of Tourism and Management in Semmering, Austria.

Anand currently resides in both London and Vienna with his wife, Lisa and daughter, Savita.

