RBI increases market trading hours from Nov 9

The Reserve Bank on Monday announced phased restoration of trading hours for various debt as well as currency market from November 9 as the country has started graded roll-back of the lockdown Trading hours for various markets regulated by the RBI were reduced from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 02-11-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 02-11-2020 18:40 IST
The Reserve Bank on Monday announced phased restoration of trading hours for various debt as well as currency market from November 9 as the country has started graded roll-back of the lockdown

Trading hours for various markets regulated by the RBI were reduced from April 7, 2020, in view of the operational dislocations and elevated levels of health risks posed by COVID-19. The market opening time was revised to 10 am instead of 9 am for all segments. Closing timing too was revised to 2 pm. "With the graded roll-back of the lockdown and easing of restrictions on movement of people and functioning of offices, it has been decided to restore trading hours for regulated markets in a phased manner," the RBI said. From November 9, 2020, the trading hours have been extended by 90 minutes till 3.30 pm for most of the segments. In case of 'market repo in government securities' the timing from next week will be 10 am to 2.30 pm, and 'tri-party repo in government securities' 10 am to 3 pm. Trading hours for 'Commercial paper and Certificates of Deposit', 'Repo in Corporate Bonds', 'Government Securities', 'Foreign Currency (FCY)/Indian Rupee (INR) Trades including Forex Derivatives', 'Rupee Interest Rate Derivatives', and 'Call/notice/term money' will be 10 am to 3.30 pm. However, the market will continue to open at 10 am instead of 9 am (pre-April 7).

