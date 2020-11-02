Left Menu
Meet the youngest Mayor of Raipur Aijaz Dhebar who is transforming the city

Aijaz Dhebar, the youngest Mayor of Raipur has launched an ambulance facility with free ventilator in all the 70 wards to deal with the crisis of Corona pandemic. His youthful and progressive thinking has been benefitting the Raipur city in the times of pandemic.

Aijaz Dhebar, Mayor of Raipur. Image Credit: ANI

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 2 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Aijaz Dhebar, the youngest Mayor of Raipur has launched an ambulance facility with free ventilator in all the 70 wards to deal with the crisis of Corona pandemic. His youthful and progressive thinking has been benefitting the Raipur city in the times of pandemic. Aijaz Dhebar has reformed the heritage site of 'BudhaTalaab' through his efforts. Telibandha is being made smart. Kotwali police station is being made high-tech. Along with this, he has launched an initiative to create a world-class sports center in Raipur. Ambulance facility with ventilator has been started covering free of cost facility in all the 70 wards of Raipur.

He has rejuvenated the historic heritage of Chhattisgarh by giving it a new identity. With his efforts, a boat has been started in BudhaTalaab, which is benefiting the tourists. "The development works in the city of Raipur are being done under the leadership and guidance of the Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel. We are carrying forwards his vision of development in the city of Raipur," said Mayor Aijaz.

Initiatives are being taken to make the city's famous pond smart that will benefit various facilities like amphitheatre, food zone, meditation hall and selfie zone. Along with the initiative of Aijaz, efforts are being made to make Hind Sports Ground Lakhenagar a world-class sports complex. The Kotwali police station of Raipur is being made hi-tech, which will provide a big relief to the people of Raipur.

About 25 to 30 tonnes of compost manure is being prepared daily from the wet waste by the Municipal Corporation Council Raipur, this great achievement has been appreciated by all. Under the Mission Amrit Yojana, new pipelines are being replaced by the old pipeline that will provide clean drinking water to thousands of families in 8 habitations. Government English Medium Schools has been established for school children, where children will be able to have high quality and high-tech education.

For the convenience of residents of Raipur, a plan for e-number plate installation in every household has been introduced. It makes all the civic amenity grievances a click away. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

