Suicide attempt affects Kolkata Metro Rail services

A man attempted suicide by jumping before an approaching train at Esplanade station of the Metro Railway here on Tuesday, disrupting services for around 45 minutes, an official said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-11-2020 19:02 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 19:02 IST
A man attempted suicide by jumping before an approaching train at Esplanade station of the Metro Railway here on Tuesday, disrupting services for around 45 minutes, an official said. However, power supply to the third rail was stopped and the man was rescued. The injured person was then taken to a state-run hospital, a spokesperson of the railway said.

The third rail, an additional rail running parallel to the tracks, supplies electricity to the Metro trains. "There has been a suicide attempt in the up line at Esplanade station at 12.12 pm," the spokesperson said in a statement.

During the rescue operation, the authorities ran truncated services in both up and down directions from Maidan to Kavi Subhash stations and between Central and Noapara stations. Normal services resumed from 1 pm, the spokesperson said.

