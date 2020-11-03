Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March

Trading in the pound was calm earlier in the day, with investors rushing into the derivatives market to buy protection against unexpected near-term moves. Sterling overnight implied volatility gauges rose to their highest since March at nearly 19%, reflecting traders' angst ahead of the U.S. election and expectations of near-term swings in the currency, with the time for a Brexit deal rapidly running out and England set to enter a coronavirus lockdown this week.

Reuters | Updated: 03-11-2020 22:31 IST | Created: 03-11-2020 22:14 IST
Sterling rises, overnight implied volatility soars to highest since March
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Sterling rose on Tuesday on the back of a broadly weaker dollar on U.S. presidential election day, ignoring that the European Union and Britain have so far failed to reach an agreement on three persistent sticking points in Brexit talks.

The impasse suggests any breakthrough in securing a trade deal is still a way off, limiting sterling's gains against the euro, though most investors remain hopeful a deal can be struck this month. Sterling was last trading up 0.6% at $1.3075, its highest in a week. The pound has gained about 4% in the last six months as the dollar's strength faded.

Versus the euro, the UK currency was up 0.3% at 89.76 pence . It has lost nearly 3% against the common currency in the last six months. Trading in the pound was calm earlier in the day, with investors rushing into the derivatives market to buy protection against unexpected near-term moves.

Sterling overnight implied volatility gauges rose to their highest since March at nearly 19%, reflecting traders' angst ahead of the U.S. election and expectations of near-term swings in the currency, with the time for a Brexit deal rapidly running out and England set to enter a coronavirus lockdown this week. "It's a bit of a perfect storm for the pound," said Neil Jones, head of European hedge fund sales at Mizuho. "There are three major factors of which the outcome is unclear - (U.S.) elections, COVID-19, Brexit - and that's a solid backdrop for high volatility."

Opinion polls have consistently shown Democrat challenger Joe Biden leading U.S. President Donald Trump. Analysts said a Biden win could weaken the dollar as he is expected to spend big on stimulus and to take a freer approach to trade - boosting other currencies at the dollar's expense, including the pound. "Market participants think 'we're not sure what the outcome is, but chances are sterling won't stay where it is given these three major risk events'," Jones said.

Sterling fell on Monday on worries the new lockdown due to come into effect on Thursday in England will deliver another hard blow to the British economy and state finances. Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it would extend payment holidays on credit cards, car finance, personal loans and pawned goods.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday self-employed workers would receive government support equivalent to 80% of their pre-crisis profits during November's four-week lockdown in England, up from 40% previously.

TRENDING

HDFC Ltd Q2 profit declines 57pc to Rs 4,600 cr

Money Heist Season 5: Lisbon can surrender, Alicia Sierra’s fate yet to be confirmed

Black Clover Chapter 271 spoilers, release date, Nacht trains Asta, Liebe, what more we know

Cobra Kai Season 3 borrows Karate Kid 2’s plotline, Ralph Macchio confirms his presence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Mysterious robocalls - but no evidence of U.S. election hacking

Voters in several U.S. states have received mysterious robocalls urging them to stay home on Election Day, according to state and party officials. But midday Eastern time - with more than half the expected number of American ballots already...

‘Baba Ka Dhaba' row: Youtuber alleges defamation, claims he handed over Rs 3.78 L to eatery owner

As police probe is underway, YouTuber Gaurav Wasan, who shot the video of the owner of popular eatery Baba Ka Dhaba, alleged on Tuesday that he is being defamed and claimed that he had handed over Rs 3.78 lakh to him. Nearly a month afte...

Turkey to close restaurants at 10 pm to contain coronavirus

Turkey will close all businesses including restaurants, pools, hairdressers, wedding venues, cinemas and concert halls at 10 pm daily as part of measures against the coronavirus pandemic, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday.Daily coron...

After Mathura namaz row, 4 held for Hanuman Chalisa in Idgah

Police arrested four men Tuesday after they chanted Hanuman Chalisa at an Idgah, a day after namaz offered on the premises of a temple here triggered a row. New sections have also been added in the FIR registered over the namaz incident. Po...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020