Idemitsu Lube India forays in the Indian lubricant market with its multiple portfolio of products to widen its Customer Base

NEW DELHI, Nov. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Headquartered in Japan, Idemitsu, one of the leading manufacturers and supplier of high-performance lubricants in India has recently launched a premium semi synthetic product, Idemitsu 4T 20W-40 MA Engine oil for 4-stroke two wheelers. This new engine oil will provide benefits such as superior protection of engine's critical parts, higher oxidation stability reducing oil thickening & sludge formation resulting in better reliability and engine cleanliness. Idemitsu, a pioneer of low viscosity engine oil, offers various grade of high-performance engine oil including OEM recommended viscosity grades, such as 10W-30, 10W-40 and more. India is the largest two wheeler market in the world. The two wheeler industry is expected to grow to at CAGR of 3.7 percent. Keeping in mind the increasing demand of more efficient two wheelers that delivers higher fuel economy without affecting overall performance & protection. Over the course of time with advancement in technology, OEMs are gradually shifting towards high performance low viscosity engine oils.

Speaking on Idemitsu's India Plans, Yoshitaka Shiraga, Deputy Managing Director, "Idemitsu is accelerating efforts to strengthen its business footprint in India by providing more innovative, tailor-made solutions that add value to the country's proficiency in more efficient vehicles. We continue to support the country's aspiration to grow sustainably by pushing the boundaries of its expertise and technological advancements. To suffice the current demands, Idemitsu's state-of-the-art facility having fully automated manufacturing and blending mechanism for manufacturing high quality performance lubricants is set up in Patalganga, Maharashtra. Moving ahead, we are confident enough to strengthen our position as a leading lubricant company by providing energy efficient & high performance lubricants, synchronizing with the consumers demand. We will continue to operate with Safety, ethical behaviours, compliance and social responsibilities that are fundamentals to how we do business." Speaking on the new product, Kapil Gandhi, Head - "Technical and Marketing in India, stated, while our major focus will remain on low viscosity products which are recommended and preferred by major OEM's in India, Idemitsu 4T 20W-40MA is our additional offering in the high viscosity segment and has been launched keeping in mind its popularity & demand especially for the older vehicles. It is available in 0.9L and 1L options and is available through Idemitsu Lube India's Pan India Distribution network." Indian automobile industry is going through one of the biggest technological transformation in recent years because of the BS-VI implementation. The BS-VI emission norms has now come into effect and in order to meet the new regulations, manufacturers have had to go to great lengths to comply with these norms. Idemitsu already has the technology & know-how to support OEMs with latest lubricant technology since Idemitsu has its hands-on experience as a Global Lubricant developer and is already partnered with various OEM's available in India for their Factory Fill and Service Fill applications. Since years, they have been a headway in technological elevation with focus on creating environment friendly and futuristic products. With this foundation, it is easy to launch this new product with an intent to increase market reach and to promote complete 2W product range; thereby increasing brand presence in metros as well as tier 1 & tier 2 cities. As part of reforms oriented towards providing cleaner auto fuels in the country, the government has launched slew of pilot projects that will improve efficiency and reduce emissions drastically as the markets is seeing a significant transition with the need to move towards cleaner fuels like CNG, biodiesel, EV, etc. India is already a big lubricants market & now, with high performance and hybrid quality requirements, it has become more interesting and competitive market. Manufacturers are seeking best-in-class technical expertise to lower Environmental impact, develop technically advanced lubricants / futuristic products, and work for the development of society.

About Idemitsu Idemitsu Lube India Pvt Ltd. is a subsidiary of Idemitsu Kosan Co. (Japan). Idemitsu Kosan Is a leading Japanese Energy & petroleum company that is manufacturing Automobile and Industrial Lubricants globally. Idemitsu's aim is to progressively work towards providing environment friendly, high quality and latest technology lubricants to our customers. Idemitsu's, Indian operation were commenced in 2006 as it entered as a Lubricant sales and marketing company with objective to offer best in class products and finest services to major OEMs in the country. In 2013, it started a state-of-the-art Lubricant Manufacturing plant located at Patalganga, Distt. Raigad, Maharashtra for manufacturing high performance lubricants meeting global quality standards. The company has a wide range and variety of Automotive Lubricants for Motorcycle, Scooters, Cars and Commercial Vehicles; along with Industrial range of lubricants. Idemitsu Lube India Pvt Ltd is certified with various global standards for quality; HSE management systems, like ISO 9001:2015 ISO 14001:2015.BS OHSAS 18001:2007