Left Menu
Development News Edition

Commercial coal mining: Jindal Power wins block in Chhattisgarh on 3rd day of auction

Besides Jindal Power, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd were also in the race for the block. JMS Mining made the highest bid for Urtan North in Madhya Pradesh at 9.50 per cent revenue sharing, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:22 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:17 IST
Commercial coal mining: Jindal Power wins block in Chhattisgarh on 3rd day of auction
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

On the third day of the commercial coal mining auction on Wednesday, Jindal Power won a block in Chhattisgarh, while JMS Mining made the highest bid for a mine in Madhya Pradesh. Boulder Stone Mart won two coal blocks -- Gotitoria (East) and Gotitoria (West) -- in Madhya Pradesh, the coal ministry said in a statement.

Jindal Power made the highest bid for Gare-Palma-IV/1 block, at 25 per cent revenue sharing. The mine has geological reserves of 84.26 million tonnes. Besides Jindal Power, Adani Enterprises Ltd and Hindalco Industries Ltd were also in the race for the block.

JMS Mining made the highest bid for Urtan North in Madhya Pradesh at 9.50 per cent revenue sharing, the statement said. For the Urtan North block, Stratatech Mineral Resources Pvt Ltd and Sunflag Iron and Steel Co Ltd were also in the race.

For Gotitoria (East) and Gotitoria (West) mines, the highest bid made by Boulder Stone Mart was at 54 per cent revenue sharing. Companies like Andhra Pradesh Mineral Development Corp and Dilip Buildcon were also in the race for the block, it said.

The ministry said four coal mines -- three in Madhya Pradesh and one in Chhattisgarh -- were put up for auction on the third day of the auction. The total geological reserves of the mines put up for auction are 161 million tonnes (MT), with a cumulative peak rated capacity (PRC) of 7 million tonnes per annum.

The e-auction witnessed strong competition among the bidders with all mines attracting good premiums over the floor price. The coal ministry has so far auctioned 13 mines.

Some of the corporate biggies that have bagged blocks so far are Vedanta, Hindalco Industries, and Aurobindo Reality and Infrastructure. In June, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the auction process for 41 coal blocks for commercial mining, a move that opens the coal sector to private players, and termed it a major step in the direction of India achieving self-reliance.

TRENDING

Is One Punch Man Chapter 136 delayed? Saitama fights Blast despite knowing his background

Honor Band 6 with 1.47" AMOLED display, 14 days battery life launched

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 sneak peak, ongoing works, swamp widening & many more

The Family Man Season 2: Possible release in Dec, Season 3 confirmed, what more we know

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Vatican Museums to close again because of coronavirus

The Vatican Museums, which house some of the worlds greatest art treasures, will close for a month in line with new restrictions by Italy to tame a surge in coronavirus infections and deaths. The vast museums re-opened to limited numbers of...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Exhibition chronicles musician Nick Caves life, work and lossFans of cult musician Nick Cave get to use his typewriter and play his piano at an exhibition that chronicles his life and ne...

Dr Vardhan inaugurates make-shift hospital at 4th Battalion Centre in Chennai

Union Minister for Science Technology, Earth Sciences and Health Family Welfare, Dr Harsh Vardhan today inaugurated a 10-Bedded Make Shift Hospital and isolation centre set up by CSIR at 4th Battalion Centre, Chennai, through video-confer...

Pondy CM underscores need to modernise police force

Puducherry, Nov 4 PTI Chief Minister of Puducherry V Narayanasamy has said there is a need to modernise the police force in the Union Territory. Laying the foundation of a Rs 3.2-crore police station in neighbouring Lawspet on Wednesday, he...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020