Adani Gas shares gain nearly 4 pc

Shares of Adani Gas on Wednesday jumped nearly 4 per cent after the company announced acquisition of city gas licences for Ludhiana and Jalandhar in Punjab and Kutch (East) in Gujarat. On NSE, it rose 3.76 per cent to settle at Rs 231.35. Adani Gas has signed a definitive agreement for acquisition of three geographical areas (Gas) namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch from Jay Madhok Energy.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2020 18:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 18:52 IST
Shares of Adani Gas on Wednesday jumped nearly 4 per cent after the company announced acquisition of city gas licences for Ludhiana and Jalandhar in Punjab and Kutch (East) in Gujarat. The stock gained 3.48 per cent to close at Rs 230.60 on BSE. During the day, it jumped 4.48 per cent to Rs 232.85 -- its 52-week high. On NSE, it rose 3.76 per cent to settle at Rs 231.35.
Adani Gas has signed a definitive agreement for acquisition of three geographical areas (Gas) namely Ludhiana, Jalandhar and Kutch from Jay Madhok Energy. The deal, which adds high potential towns to Adani's kitty, will make it the nation's largest city gas operator.
