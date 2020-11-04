DMK restructures Tirunelveli unit, creates new party districts

The opposition DMK in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday restructured the party's Tirunelveli district and carved out four new units for administrative reasons. The move would facilitate smooth execution of party related works, DMK general secretary Duraimurugan said in a party release.

The DMK announced the formation of Tirunelveli East, Tirunelveli Central, Tenkasi North, and Tenkasi South districts from the existing party district units of Tirunelveli East, Tirunelveli West, and Tirunelveli Central. Tirunelveli East will comprise the Assembly segments of Ambasamudram, Nanguneri, and Radhapuram, while Tirunelveli Central will include Tirunelveli and Palayamkottai.

Tenkasi North would have Vasudevanallur (SC) and Kadayanallur and Tenkasi South will comprise of Sankarankoil (SC), Tenkasi, and Alangulam constituencies. In the release, Duraimurugan also announced the in charge for the newly formed party districts.