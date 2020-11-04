Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St soars as investors price in gridlock in Washington

Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden still have possible paths to reach the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win as states keep counting mail-in ballots. The S&P healthcare index jumped 5.6% to a record high, while the information technology sector rose 4.3%, as investors said chances faded for Democrats to score a big win in the U.S. Senate, lowering bets of higher antitrust scrutiny and capital gains taxes.

Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2020 23:45 IST | Created: 04-11-2020 23:45 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St soars as investors price in gridlock in Washington

Wall Street's main indexes surged on Wednesday as investors bet that an excruciatingly close race for the White House could end with a gridlock in Congress that would reduce the chance of major policy changes. Both President Donald Trump and Democratic nominee Joe Biden still have possible paths to reach the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win as states keep counting mail-in ballots.

The S&P healthcare index jumped 5.6% to a record high, while the information technology sector rose 4.3%, as investors said chances faded for Democrats to score a big win in the U.S. Senate, lowering bets of higher antitrust scrutiny and capital gains taxes. "What's emerging for me is that not much is going to change as a result of this election, even if Biden wins," said Peter Kraus, a former Goldman Sachs executive who founded asset management firm Aperture Investments in 2018.

"The Senate is unlikely to flip. Stimulus bills, investments in infrastructure, significant fiscal spending and tax changes look in a rear view mirror." Investors have said they favor a definitive, swift resolution to the election as that would clear the way for a deal on a stimulus package to help the damaged domestic economy. Analysts have also said the market will be comfortable with a clear Trump victory.

Meanwhile, Biden was back as clear favorite to win the election in online betting markets, according to data from three aggregators, after he overtook Trump in the state of Wisconsin. "A lot of investors think (the election) will be wrapped up in a couple of days," said Arian Vojdani, investment strategist at MV Financial in Bethesda, Maryland.

"(But) increased uncertainties such as potential court cases around the election could throw a wrench in the current market optimism." The NYSE FANG+TM Index, which includes the core FAANG stocks, jumped 4.7%.

Shares of defense contractors Northrop Grumman, Lockheed Martin and Raytheon rose between 1% and 5.1% on receding chances of a cut in the defense budget. Big Pharma Pfizer, Merck & Co and Johnson & Johnson also jumped as the potential split Congress was likely to shield the industry from sweeping reform.

At 12:55 p.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 714.75 points, or 2.60%, at 28,194.78, the S&P 500 was up 107.91 points, or 3.20%, at 3,477.07 and the Nasdaq Composite was up 481.81 points, or 4.32%, at 11,642.38. Materials was the only major S&P index in the red.

The CBOE volatility index, a gauge for short-term volatility, slipped to a two-week low after spiking to a four-month high in the run-up to the election. Still, the prospect of political uncertainty sent investors to U.S. Treasuries, sparking the biggest one-day drop in 10- and 30-year bond yields since June. Shares of U.S. banks, which typically track Treasury yields, slipped 2.4%.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners 2.06-to-1 on the NYSE and 1.60-to-1 on the Nasdaq. The S&P index recorded 46 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 93 new highs and 16 new lows.

TRENDING

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Oppo K7x with Dimensity 720 SoC, 30W fast-charging launched

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Kenya’s COVID-19 response: Chaos amid lack of information

Confusing numbers and scanty information on how effective curfews and lockdowns have been in breaking transmission have amplified coordination and planning challenges in Kenyas response to COVID-19. Without accurate data, it is impossible t...

Videos

Latest News

Tennis-'Fuerza Diego'- Schwartzman sends message to hero Maradona

Argentinas Diego Schwartzman sent a message of support to his namesake and sporting idol Diego Maradona after his 7-5 6-3 win over Frenchman Richard Gasquet in the Paris Masters second round on Wednesday. Maradona, who won the World Cup wit...

Brazil lower house overrides Bolsonaro veto on payroll tax break extension

The lower house of Brazils Congress on Wednesday overrode President Jair Bolsonaros veto of an extension to payroll tax exemptions for 2021. Lawmakers voted 430-33 to override the presidential veto of continued tax breaks in 17 labor-intens...

Varanasi resident moves UP assembly to unseat Mukhtar Ansari on absenteeism

A plea has been made to Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit to disqualify jailed BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari as a lawmaker on grounds of his being absent from the House proceedings without its permission since its constitution ...

Boy abducted from Chandrapur, found abandoned in Nagpur

An eight-year-old boy was kidnapped from Ghugus town in Chandrapur district by an unidentified person who abandoned him hours later in Nagpur, fearing arrest, police said on Wednesday. The boy was playing near a temple in the town when he w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020