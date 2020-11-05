Left Menu
Development News Edition

Regeneron beats profit estimates as easing curbs lift eye drug sales

Treatments and vaccines are increasingly looked at as essential in ending the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over a million people worldwide. Sales of Eylea, its blockbuster eye treatment, rose to $2.10 billion in the third quarter, topping estimates of $1.75 billion, according to four analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 18:44 IST
Regeneron beats profit estimates as easing curbs lift eye drug sales

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc surged past analysts' estimates for quarterly profit on Thursday, as easing lockdowns allowed patients to resume visits to the doctor's offices and boosted sales of its eye drug. The company, whose COVID-19 antibody treatment President Donald Trump received during his illness early last month, said it would have 80,000 doses of the treatment ready by the end of this month, and 300,000 doses by end-January.

One analyst said the production of the drug could be slightly behind schedule, as the company waits for U.S. emergency use authorization. "Last discussion we had with management indicated 300K by year-end 2020," said Piper Sandler analyst Christopher Raymond.

The U.S. government agreed in June to buy up to 300,000 doses of the Regeneron antibody cocktail for $450 million. Treatments and vaccines are increasingly looked at as essential in ending the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed over a million people worldwide.

Sales of Eylea, its blockbuster eye treatment, rose to $2.10 billion in the third quarter, topping estimates of $1.75 billion, according to four analysts polled by Refinitiv. Sales of Dupixent, used to treat eczema and asthma, surged 69.4% to $1.07 billion, inching past estimates of $1.06 billion.

Shares of the company rose 1.7% to $596.88 before the opening bell. Net profit rose to $842.1 million, or $7.39 per share, in the three months ended Sept. 30, from $669.6 million, or $5.86 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, Regeneron earned $8.36 per share, beating estimates of $7.14. Total revenue rose 31.6% to $2.29 billion, also beating estimates of $2.09 billion, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

If you don't have a seat at the table, you're on the menu: Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi

With an increasing number of people from the Indian-American community playing a significant role in US elections, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said there is a realization among them that if you dont have a seat at the table, youre on th...

EXCLUSIVE-WHO-led COVID drug scheme doubles down on antibodies, steroids and shuns remdesivir

A World Health Organization-led scheme to supply COVID-19 drugs to poor countries is betting on experimental monoclonal antibody treatments and steroids but is shunning Gileads remdesivir blockbuster therapy, an internal document shows.The ...

Vatican OKs probe of sex abuse coverup by Polish bishop

The Vatican has ordered an investigation into allegations that a now-retired archbishop in Poland was negligent in investigating reports of sex abuse of minors by priests in his Gdansk archdiocese. The Vatican Embassy in predominantly Roman...

NIA inaugurates new branch office in Ranchi

The National Investigation Agency NIA inaugurated a new branch office here in Jharkhand on Thursday. Y C Modi, Director General of NIA, inaugurated the office in the presence of Jharkhand Director General of Police M V Rao and other senior ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020