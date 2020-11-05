Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alibaba revenue up 30% as virus drives demand for e-commerce

Ahead of the earnings results, Alibaba's stock closed up 6.28 per cent at 294.60 Hong Kong dollars (USD 38) on Thursday, up about 40% since the beginning of this year. The Hangzhou-based company is also gearing up for its upcoming Singles' Day online shopping festival, held annually on Nov. 11.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-11-2020 20:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2020 20:14 IST
Alibaba revenue up 30% as virus drives demand for e-commerce

China's biggest e-commerce firm Alibaba Group Holding on Thursday reported a 30 per cent jump in quarterly revenue, as China recovers from the virus and online shopping demand remains high. Alibaba reported revenues of 155.1 billion yuan (USD 23.4 billion) for the three months ended September. Its profit was down 60 per cent to 28.8 billion yuan (USD 4.4 billion) compared to the same time last year, when it reported a one-time gain after it took a 33 per cent stake in its financial affiliate Ant Group.

The company saw its stock plunge nearly 10 per cent in Hong Kong on Wednesday, following a 8.1 per cent fall in New York on Tuesday, after Chinese regulators on Tuesday suspended the initial public offering of Ant Group on the Shanghai stock market just days before its trading debut. Regulators halted the IPO, stating that the regulatory environment had changed significantly and that Ant Group may thus not meet listing qualifications or disclosure requirements.

On Monday, China had released draft rules for microlenders, raising the minimum required capital for lenders such as Ant to 5 billion yuan (USD 750 million). Ant Group, which was initially set to become the world's biggest IPO with a share sale of at least USD 34.5 billion, announced shortly after that it would also halt its Hong Kong listing.

“As Ant Group's major shareholder, Alibaba is actively evaluating the impact on our business in response to the recent proposed change in the fintech regulatory environment, and will take appropriate measures accordingly,” said Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba, on an earnings call with analysts and media. Ahead of the earnings results, Alibaba's stock closed up 6.28 per cent at 294.60 Hong Kong dollars (USD 38) on Thursday, up about 40% since the beginning of this year.

The Hangzhou-based company is also gearing up for its upcoming Singles' Day online shopping festival, held annually on Nov. 11. The shopping festival is the world's largest, with consumers spending USD 38.4 billion over a period of 24 hours last year, topping Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in the U.S. This year, consumers are expected to spend tens of billions of dollars during Singles' Day on its Taobao and Tmall e-commerce platforms on everything from luxury goods to fresh food.

TRENDING

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, what latest we know

Science News Roundup: Why NASA's moonshot, Boeing, Bezos and Musk have a lot riding on U.S. election; T-cell study adds to debate over duration of COVID-19 immunity and more

COVID-19 lung damage caused by persistence of 'abnormal cells', say scientists

Lung damage found in COVID dead may shed light on 'long COVID' - study

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ladakh standoff: Indian Army to press for expeditious disengagement at 8th round of military talks

The Indian Army is set to press for comprehensive disengagement of troops by the Chinese PLA from all the friction points in eastern Ladakh at the eighth round of Corps Commander-level talks on Friday, official sources said. The talks are s...

Odisha approves 5 mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore

The Odisha government on Thursday accorded in-principle approval for five mega investment proposals worth Rs 92,713 crore which upon grounding will generate employment for 31,979 people, official sources said. The mega investment proposals ...

Maha minister pushes for firecracker-free Diwali amid pandemic

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope on Thursday said he favours a firecracker-free Diwali this year to reduce air pollution and prevent rise in coronavirus cases. In a media statement released here following a review meeting with offici...

Man held for downloading videos of coaching centres, selling them at discounted rates

A 22-year-old civil services aspirant has been arrested for allegedly downloading paid videos of a private coaching centre and selling them on discounted rates on online platforms, police said on Thursday. The accused Priyadarshan Tiwari, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020