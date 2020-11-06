Left Menu
Meeting held over Maha Legislature's winter session in Nagpur

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7.

Officials and security staff of the Maharashtra Legislature held a meeting in Nagpur on Friday to take stock of the preparations for the winter session scheduled to be held in that city from December 7. The meeting was attended by Legislature principal secretary Rajendra Bhagwat, security of Vidhan Bhavan Nagpur and officials from the legislature and health department.

It was a preliminary meeting aimed at taking stock of the coronavirus pandemic and about the conduct of the session, sources said. When asked about reports that the session would be held in Mumbai instead of Nagpur, Bhagwat told PTI that no such decision has been taken so far.

"Final decision regarding holding of the session would be taken by the business advisory committee," he said. The monsoon session, which was to be held in June, took place in September for two days in view of the pandemic.

