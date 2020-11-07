Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apple India logs 29% rise in revenue at Rs 13,756 cr in FY20

Apple CEO Tim Cook had recently said the company had "set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter's launch of our online store in the country". With the new online store now operational, Apple will continue to see a robust growth in the upcoming quarters," Ram added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-11-2020 21:26 IST | Created: 07-11-2020 21:25 IST
Apple India logs 29% rise in revenue at Rs 13,756 cr in FY20
The iPhone maker recorded a net profit of Rs 926.2 crore in FY20 in India, as against Rs 262.27 crore in the preceding fiscal, the documents showed. Image Credit: ANI

Tech giant Apple clocked about 29 per cent jump in its revenues in India at Rs 13,755.8 crore in FY2020, while its net profit witnessed manifold growth, documents sourced by business intelligence platform Tofler said. Apple India's revenue stood at Rs 10,673.7 crore for the fiscal ended March 31, 2019.

The iPhone maker recorded a net profit of Rs 926.2 crore in FY20 in India, as against Rs 262.27 crore in the preceding fiscal, the documents showed. Apple did not respond to an emailed query.

The company, which competes with players like Samsung and OnePlus in the premium smartphone segment, has been aggressively ramping up its presence in the Indian market. Apple CEO Tim Cook had recently said the company had "set a September quarter record in India, thanks in part to a very strong reception to this quarter's launch of our online store in the country". In September, Apple launched its first online store in India -- a market that is dominated by Android smartphones. Apple, which works in collaboration with partners like Wistron and Foxconn, had recently started assembling iPhone 11 in India. According to research firm Canalys, the tech giant's renewed focus on India paid off with a double-digit growth to nearly 8,00,000 units in the region during the July-September 2020 quarter.

Prabhu Ram, Head (Industry Intelligence Group) at CMR said with a mix of the increased local assembly and prudent pricing strategy, Apple has been able to ramp up its India story and attract more buyers. "Apple was always an aspirational brand of choice for India, and with the new India strategies in place, Apple is now positioned for stronger growth in India. The new iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11 together have continued to perform exceptionally well, contributing to as much as 70 per cent of Apple's shipments through Q3 2020," he added. In addition, the strong pre-orders for iPhone 12 also bode well for Apple, he said. "Beyond smartphones, Apple's strong work-from-home and learn-from-home portfolio, including the Macs and the iPads, have continued to receive a strong and positive market reception through the year. With the new online store now operational, Apple will continue to see robust growth in the upcoming quarters," Ram added.

TRENDING

Future of Sherlock Season 5, Louise Brealey’s opinion on her & Una Stubbs’ returning

One Piece Chapter 995 delayed, more fiery battles with multiple deaths, what more we know

Rick and Morty Season 5 will be out quicker, Netflix tweets Season 4 part 2 release date

Payments on WhatsApp now available for Android and iOS users in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

New farm bills in India: Focusing on farms or farmers?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Libya's oil production recovers past 1M barrel a day

Libyas oil production has surged past 1 million barrels a day, national petroleum officials said on Saturday, marking an important milestone months after its civil war almost choked the countrys energy production. Oil-rich Libya has been pu...

Kamala Harris becomes the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect: Major US media outlets.

Kamala Harris becomes the first female, first Black and first South Asian vice president-elect Major US media outlets....

NEWSMAKER-Kamala Harris breaks barriers as America's next vice president

Kamala Harris made history on Saturday with her election as Joe Bidens vice president, becoming the first woman, first Black American and first Asian American to win the second highest U.S. office.Harris, 56, is widely seen as an obvious ca...

Trump says 'this election is far from over'

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging U.S. election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying this election is far from over.We all know why Joe Bide...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020