4 killed, 11 injured in accident

Four laborers died on the spot and 11were injured when the van in which they were traveling capsized after a mechanical fault at Maniyatchipalam in the district on Sunday, police said

The driver was among those injured The van, with 15 workers, was on its way to Anthiyurfrom Thambureddy village when the driver lost control of his vehicle after a mechanical fault and overturned in the ghat section of the road, police said

The injured have been hospitalized.