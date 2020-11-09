Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump after Biden election win

U.S. stocks had closed Friday's session little changed on the day, but each of the three major indexes still managed to notch their biggest weekly percentage gains since April, in part due to the belief that Congress will remain divided. "Although the President has not conceded and there was concern regarding legal challenges, prominent Republicans, including former President (George W.) Bush in essence publicly called the election and the market has embraced the election results too," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 09-11-2020 14:40 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 14:35 IST
US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump after Biden election win
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a sharply higher open on Monday after President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner in a highly contentious election.

Biden's victory in Pennsylvania on Saturday put him above the 270 Electoral College votes needed to secure the presidency, four days after Election Day, although President Donald Trump does not plan to concede anytime soon. By 3:40 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 356 points, or 1.26%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 49.5 points, or 1.41%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 249 points, or 2.06%.

Shares in both Europe and Asia surged on Monday, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of Japan up 1.4% after a 6.2% gain in the prior week, its best weekly performance in five months. Japan's Nikkei hit a 29-year high while European indexes rose by up to 1.5%. U.S. stocks had closed Friday's session little changed on the day, but each of the three major indexes still managed to notch their biggest weekly percentage gains since April, in part due to the belief that Congress will remain divided.

"Although the President has not conceded and there was concern regarding legal challenges, prominent Republicans, including former President (George W.) Bush in essence publicly called the election and the market has embraced the election results too," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial in Newark, New Jersey. "The market is up and it looks as if we're going go continue."

With the S&P 500 sitting just 2% from its Sept. 2 closing record, headwinds remain for equities, including a surge in coronavirus cases that could lead to fresh government lockdowns, with total U.S. cases approaching 10 million. A fiscal stimulus package to combat the economic damage done by the coronavirus is also less likely to be broad. While U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell last week indicated he desired a bill by the end of the year, he said on Friday that economic statistics show Congress should enact a smaller plan.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

China holds off on sending congratulations to Biden

China, which has held off on congratulating U.S. presidential election winner Joe Biden even as leaders of other countries have done so, said on Monday it would follow custom in responding to the result.Democrat Biden clinched enough states...

Dilip Ghosh serves legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar over 'Matuas' votes' tweet

West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh has served a legal notice to TMC MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar asking her to withdraw a tweet, in which she allegedly misquoted Ghosh over Matuas votes, and issue an unconditional apology. According to the l...

Nokia signs services deal with A1 Austria

Nokia on Monday announced it has signed a three-year deal with A1 Austria that covers industrial-grade private wireless technology and services for all existing and new private LTE and 5G enterprise campus network deployments.The deal which...

Kremlin wants final U.S. election vote count before congratulating anyone

The Kremlin said on Monday it would wait for the official results of the U.S. presidential election before commenting on its outcome, and that it had noted incumbent Donald Trumps announcement of legal challenges related to the vote.Preside...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020