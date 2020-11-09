Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK shopper numbers plummet as new English lockdown bites

Total shopper numbers, or footfall, across British retail destinations fell 15.4% in the week to Nov. 7 versus the previous week, reflecting the start of England's new national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday. With COVID-19 infections rising at an alarming rate the British government imposed a second national lockdown for England, starting last Thursday and running until Dec. 2.

Reuters | Updated: 09-11-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 18:08 IST
UK shopper numbers plummet as new English lockdown bites

Total shopper numbers, or footfall, across British retail destinations fell 15.4% in the week to Nov. 7 versus the previous week, reflecting the start of England's new national lockdown, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.

With COVID-19 infections rising at an alarming rate the British government imposed a second national lockdown for England, starting last Thursday and running until Dec. 2. All non-essential shops must close, along with cafes and restaurants except to offer takeaway food. People have also been encouraged to work from home if possible.

Springboard said shopper numbers fell 16.2% in high streets, 18.9% in shopping centres and 9.7% in retail parks. It said that on a year-on-year basis, footfall was down 38.6%.

However, Springboard said the result for the week as a whole disguised a mini-boom in the days leading up to the lockdown, with footfall up an average 11.7% over the four days between Sunday and Thursday. From Thursday onwards footfall crashed, the objective of the lockdown, falling by an average of 46.7% from the week before.

"Last week was in the clearest sense a week of two halves," Springboard director Diane Wehrle said. "With the second lockdown being announced on Saturday evening before the start of the week on Sunday, but not coming into force until Thursday, it was inevitable that there would be a last minute surge in activity."

Also Read: UPDATE 3-Former James Bond actor Sean Connery dies aged 90 - British media

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Pfizer and BioNTech say their COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective

Pfizer Inc said on Monday its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90 effective, a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed more than a million people, battered the worlds economy and upended daily life. Pfizer a...

Etihad warns pilots of immediate job cuts as pandemic crisis continues

Abu Dhabis Etihad Airways has warned pilots of immediate compulsory layoffs this week as demand for air travel fails to recover as quickly as expected from the coronavirus crisis. The warning in a letter to pilots, seen by Reuters, comes a ...

Leicester City reacted well to adversity this season: James Justin

After securing a win over Wolves, Leicester Citys James Justin praised the teams performance and said that his side has shown this season that they react well to adversity. Leicester City defeated Wolves 1-0 in the Premier League here on Su...

Need to strictly enforce laws, SOPs to minimize air pollution: Air quality management panel

The newly-constituted Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas on Monday stressed on the need for enforcing existing laws, directions and standard operating procedures to minimize air pollution on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020