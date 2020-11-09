If South Chennai is the IT Hub, SPR - Market of India has made North Chennai the Wholesale traders hub

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 9 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Chennai is the hub of hubs - be it automobile, manufacturing, health, IT and other allied industries. To this list, there is another hub which is taking shape at the historic Binny Mills - Perambur - North Chennai, a hub for wholesale traders. The transformation has been spearheaded by SPR - Market of India making North Chennai now the heart of Chennai for Wholesale traders. What is SPR - Market of India?

The Market of India, India's first and largest wholesale market designed with state-of-the-art facilities for traders, is a part of Chennai's largest township and just a few Kilometers from all the hubs of Chennai including the Chennai port. You can visit the venue and experience the marvel of the architecture, the sophistication of state-of-the-art facilities for wholesale traders and the grandeur of it. The confluence of the store, transport and other facilities combined with the proximity to the arteries of wholesale trade movement and the access to a high end living and marketplace, SPR Market of India is the first of its kind and one that will be hard to replicate anywhere in the world. www.marketofindia.co.in - Visit the site and the experience center opened for the benefit of wholesale traders to witness first-hand what the future entails. On October 17th, 2020 the 1st day of the auspicious Navratri season Chennai witnessed a grand launch of Market of India Experience Centre at SPR city by SPR group, a historical place located at Binny mills. The launched Market of India Experience Center is 30,000 sq feet and promises to create a 'wow' factor and showcase the sheer expanse of the Market of India. The Market of India Experience Center seeks to establish a warm and personal engagement with visiting prospects while giving them an experiential tour of the offerings available. The Market of India Experience Center that offers a glimpse of the Market of India promises to amaze and engage you with the vision of SPR in creating a revolution, a kind that the Country has never witnessed before.

Proximity to the important trade hubs of Chennai Market of India - The first-of-its-kind organized wholesale Market of India Experience Center in India at this scale once completed will be India's largest wholesale market designed to build a self-sustained community of traders with world-class infrastructure. Market of India is just a few kilometres from current trade hubs of Chennai like Parrys, Sowcarpet, Purasawalkam, Choolai, and Mount Road. The project will consist of nine markets, more than five thousand shops, offices, and over fifty trade verticals. It will be fitted with energy-efficient systems and will have ample parking space for goods vehicles, cars, and two-wheelers.

Superiority of infrastructure The main objective of the project is to build a future-ready infrastructure that offers a superior solution to the current physical and social infrastructure bottlenecks faced by the unorganized wholesale markets in Chennai and build a self-sustained community of traders. The Market of India Experience Center will have the twin benefit of being an extension of the current wholesale market and future Given its proximity to Chennai Port, gives it the added advantage of becoming a trading hub not only for Chennai city but also for the rest of the country. The project will incorporate offices for other ancillary service providers that cater to the ecosystem of the Market. This Market of India Experience Center will bring all traders under one roof and is projected to grow into an iconic business destination, rivaling some of the biggest trade centers across the globe.

Market verticals that would be housed in the Market of India include electronics, electricals, luminaire, packaged foods, hardware, ceramics, sanitary ware, healthcare, textiles, and jewellery. The market of India will be a part of SPR City - Chennai's largest integrated township. This township is built with a concept of work, live, play, learn and commune with residential Apartments, Bespoke Bungalows, Market of India - India's largest wholesale market & The Shri Ram Universal School.

