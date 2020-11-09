Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential

Banerjee, who is among the most vocal critics of the BJP-led government at the Centre, also urged the prime minister to restore the states' power to control prices of essential food items, like potato and onion which was "usurped" following the amendments in The Essential Commodities Act. "In view of the seriousness of the matter, I would urge the Central Government to urgently step in to control hoarding, to increase supply and to bring down the rising prices of essential commodities, as public is facing acute crisis.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 09-11-2020 21:56 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 21:44 IST
Mamata seeks PM's intervention to control prices of essential
Representative image Image Credit:

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to urgently intervene to control hoarding, increase supply, and to bring down the skyrocketing prices of essential commodities. Banerjee, who is among the most vocal critics of the BJP-led government at the Centre, also urged the prime minister to restore the states' power to control prices of essential food items, like potato and onion which was "usurped" following the amendments in The Essential Commodities Act.

"In view of the seriousness of the matter, I would urge the Central Government to urgently step in to control hoarding, to increase supply and to bring down the rising prices of essential commodities, as public is facing acute crisis. Otherwise, the power of the state governments be restored for exercising control over the production, supply, distribution, and sale of agricultural commodities," she wrote in her four-page missive to the prime minister. Banerjee also urged Modi to permit the states "to bring about an appropriate legislation in this regard".

Referring to the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020, the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020, the letter said "We (state governments) had raised our serious concerns that these enactments were hurriedly made without adequate thought process or discussion and consultation with the states. "The adverse impact of these new Central Acts upon the farmers and consumers in terms of availability and prices of essential agricultural commodities is already visible now, as these Acts are against the interests of farmers and consumers," Banerjee wrote.

The Trinamool Congress supremo also mentioned that the amendments in the Essential Commodities Act have removed the cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onions, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities. These were "seriously encouraging hoarders in hoarding" thereby resulting into price rise and consequent sufferings to the consumers and the common people. "Moreover, the amendments, have effectively usurped the powers of the state government in facilitating the supply-chain disruptions putting common people to huge discomfort. Only the central government has the power to regulate these agri-products," she wrote to the PM.

Banerjee referred to a similar situation in 2014-15 and said it was effectively controlled using the authority then vested upon the state governments under the Essential Commodities Act. "It is unfortunate that without proper planning and developing mechanisms to control hoarding and profiteering, the power of the state has been bulldozed," she said.

"Keeping in view the gravity of the situation, I would seek your kind and urgent intervention, as the state governments being now devoid of its powers cannot be expected to remain a silent spectator to the ongoing sufferings of the common people due to extraordinary price rise of potato and onion-like essential commodities," she wrote. Banerjee had last week expressed similar concerns over the steep rise of essential commodities and said that she would be writing to the Prime Minister to ensure that the people could buy the essential foodstuff they need.

She had termed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act in which potatoes and onions were removed from the list of key food commodities as "anti-people". The Chief Minister had said that the price of potatoes and onions are rising at a time when people have lost their jobs due to the economic slowdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Parliament had on September 23 passed the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill to remove cereals, pulses, oilseeds, edible oils, onion, and potatoes from the list of essential commodities.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus haulout and more

Science News Roundup: Haul of rare photos of space exploration; Russian scientists discover huge walrus and more

Former SBI chairman P G Kakodkar passes away

IOC director A K Singh to head Petronet LNG

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to will mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Uganda COVID-19 response: Was off to a good start but reopening dwindled prospects

Uganda has shown success in using health information to enhance efficiency of disease surveillance, reporting and monitoring. The success, however, has critical challenges confronting it as the country resumes normal activities....

Videos

Latest News

Future Lifestyle Fashions defaults on NCD payments

Future Lifestyle Fashions on Monday reported default on payments for its non-convertible debentures NCDs. In a regulatory filing, the company said it has defaulted on Payment of annual interest of Rs 30.93 crore for the period between 10 ...

Doctors considering tracheotomy on Soumitra Chatterjee

Doctors treating Soumitra Chatterjee are considering tracheotomy on the veteran actor, hoping that the surgery may improve his condition, a senior official said on Monday. The doctors are also mulling to carry out plasmapheresis after consu...

Peru's leader faces 2nd impeachment vote in as many months

Perus president faced a second impeachment vote in less than two months Monday over new accusations of corruption in the latest jolt to one of the countries hardest hit by the coronavirus pandemic. Opposition lawmakers contend Martn Vizcarr...

WB govt assured rail authorities of smooth suburban train services: Official

With less than 48 hours to go for the resumption of local train services in Bengal, the state government on Monday assured railway authorities that adequate security measures were being taken to ensure smooth operations amid the COVID-19 pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020