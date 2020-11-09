Left Menu
Kota South BJP corporators leave Pachmarhi in MP for Rajasthan

All the 36 newly-elected corporators of the BJP from Kota South municipal corporation who were shifted to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, left for Rajasthan on Monday, police said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-11-2020 22:44 IST | Created: 09-11-2020 22:19 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

All the 36 newly-elected corporators of the BJP from Kota South municipal corporation who were shifted to Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, left for Rajasthan on Monday, police said. These corporators were shifted to the famous hill station in Madhya Pradesh's Hoshangabad district ahead of the November 10 mayoral elections in the Kota South civic body.

They left Pachmarhi around 4 pm in two buses, a police officer confirmed to PTI. In the elections for the Kota South Municipal Corporation held on November 1, the BJP and the Congress each won 36 seats in the total 80 wards, while eight seats have been bagged by Independents.

