Preparations in place for resuming local train services in WB; rlys urge people to follow COVID norms

A day before suburban train services resume in Bengal, railway authorities on Tuesday appealed to the people of the state to strictly maintain COVID-19 protocols for safety of one and all. The Eastern Railway urged passengers to observe necessary guidelines, including use of hand sanitisers, masks and maintenance of physical distance during their journey.

"Passengers are being requested to maintain discipline and avail alternate seats, after taking a note of the indications labelled on them," an ER official said. The South Eastern Railway (SER) said that it has deployed railway and civil forces and other staff to monitor the commuters.

"Arrangements have been made to sanitise coaches on a daily basis in addition to regular cleaning of platforms for ensuring everyone's safety," an SER spokesman said. Apart from alternate seating arrangements in coaches, spots have been marked at all relevant places, including platforms and spaces near booking windows, for people to stand in and wait.

"Wearing face mask inside railway stations and during travel is mandatory," the spokesman said. Eastern Railway will operate 413 suburban trains in the Sealdah division and 202 more in the Howrah division everyday from Wednesday, the ER official said.

"During the peak hours, 148 out of 177 trains will be operated by the ER for the convenience of passengers as well as for maintaining health and hygiene protocols," he said. South Eastern Railway will run 81 services, with 40 EMU locals in the Up direction and 41 in the Down direction, the SER spokesman said.