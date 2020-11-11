Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 cr

Prestige Estates Q2 net profit down 40pc at Rs 94 crPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-11-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 11-11-2020 20:55 IST
Bengaluru based realty firm Prestige Estates Projects Ltd on Wednesday reported a 40 per cent fall in its consolidated net profit at Rs 93.8 crore for the quarter ended September
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 157.2 crore in the year-ago period
Total income stood at Rs 1,916.7 crore in the second quarter of this financial year as against Rs 1,962.7 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, according to a regulatory filing.