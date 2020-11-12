Arnaya presents The Festive Collection

Left Menu
Says Manan Trivedi, MD Arnaya, "Arnaya's curation of Gauri Khan designs for the festive season is a poignant reminder that even when problems seem insurmountable, change is always possible and hope will always be our guiding force.

A Signature Compendium for the Season by Gauri Khan MUMBAI, India, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- International lifestyle brand, Arnaya presents a signature compendium of luxurious marble objet d'arts by celebrated designer Gauri Khan. Arnaya: The Festive Collection offers a distinguished menu of gifting options for the festive season with a distinctly contemporary design language. Inspired by Hope and Humanity, the impeccably crafted collection will make a luxurious addition to any home or office. As the world faces an unprecedented crisis, Arnaya believes it's the individual and collective efforts of people that have instilled undying hope in everyone. During these tumultuous times, humanity has seen beacons of solidarity, resilience, and action emerging from all corners of the world. It's these simple acts of kindness and thoughtfulness that have guided everyone towards collective progress and compelled them to think beyond personal gain. As we approach the new year, love and kindness towards each other continue to stand out as the most powerful source of reassurance.

In keeping with the brand's lineage of quality craftsmanship and design innovation, the luxury collection comprises of uniquely designed candle stands and exquisite art elements that represent faces of humanity. The versatile range of luxury pieces are a testament to the natural beauty of marble and stone, reimagined by blending it with wood, metals and semi-precious stones to create bespoke designs. With a vision to employ craftsmanship and initiate a cultural change, the opulent collection is a collaboration between Gauri Khan's elegant design sensibility and Arnaya's futuristic technological capabilities. "The partnership brings together Gauri Khan's immense sense of style as a designer and Arnaya's deep experience with crafting stone. Her vision for this unique collection of gifting products is brought to life by Arnaya with peerless technology that sets the seal on quality and precision. Arnaya is not only revolutionising stone work in terms of design, textures, materials and treatments but, by collaborating with renowned designers like Gauri Khan, it also achieves harmony between form and function in all its products," adds Mr. Trivedi.

"The mandatory lockdown served as an opportunity for all of us to step back and re-evaluate the true meaning of life. The value of home, love, and family was ever more magnified and with this experience. I hope people enjoy having these pieces in their homes and offices as much as we have enjoyed designing them," says Gauri Khan. Arnaya's products can be viewed on www.arnaya.in About Arnaya: The international lifestyle brand is an extension of the Trivedi Group, one of the leading marbles and stone manufacturers worldwide. With a commercial footprint that extends over India, United States of America, United Kingdom, Belgium, Italy, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Dubai, Kenya, Mauritius, Vietnam and New Zealand, Arnaya has established itself as a brand par excellence. PWR PWR

