Nepal's ex-election commissioner's cat goes missing in Gorakhpur, forces her to camp there in hope of finding it

The pet heard a loud and harsh sound of a train and ran away in the scare, said Government Railway Police Inspector Brijbhan Pandey. Sharma has also put up several posters on various platforms of the station as well as many areas in the city, requesting people to help her find the missing cat, which she described as two-year-old with green eyes and a brown spot on its nose, he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:04 IST
Nepal’s former election commissioner Ila Sharma has announced a Rs 15,000 reward for anyone who helps find her missing cat, a bundle of joy with green eyes and a brown spot on the nose. Sharma, the wife of India's former chief election commissioner S Y Quraishi, lost her cat at the Gorakhpur railway where she was waiting for for a train on Wednesday, said an official on Friday. The pet heard a loud and harsh sound of a train and ran away in the scare, said Government Railway Police Inspector Brijbhan Pandey.

Sharma has also put up several posters on various platforms of the station as well as many areas in the city, requesting people to help her find the missing cat, which she described as two-year-old with green eyes and a brown spot on its nose, he said. While announcing the reward for finding the missing pet in posters, she has urged people to contact her if any one of them finds it, said Pandey.

She had originally announced a reward of Rs 11,000 but later increased it to Rs 15,000 for finding the cat, said the GRP inspector. Sharma, who was waiting along with her daughter Sachi and driver Surinder at platform six of the railway station for a train to Delhi on Wednesday night, has cancelled her onward journey and is presently camping in Gorakhpur itself in the hope of finding the cat.

She has been pasting posters in the city along with her daughter and driver, said Inspector Pandey. "We too are searching for the cat but have not been able to find it till now," said the inspector.

"She has not given any written complaint against anyone to lodge an FIR. She has asked for our help verbally and has not blamed anyone, so there is no reason for lodging an FIR in the case,” said Pandey..

