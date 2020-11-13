Left Menu
Gold-smuggling racket busted; gold worth Rs 3.60 cr seized

All the five have been taken into custody, they said. In another incident, three bundles of unclaimed gold were detected in the toilet of an aircraft which had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Friday. In the two incidents, a total of gold worth Rs 3.60 crore was seized, an official said.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 13-11-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 13-11-2020 20:23 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Chennai, Nov 13 (PTI): A Rs 3.60-crore gold-smuggling racket has been busted and five people have been arrested in this connection, the Customs authorities said on Friday. Acting on a tip-off, the Customs officials caught an airport employee collecting gold paste packets weighing 2 kg kept in two bundles at the toilet in the airport Interrogations of the employee led to the arrest of the kingpin of the racket, his two accomplices and a passenger, the officials said. All the five have been taken into custody, they said.

In another incident, three bundles of unclaimed gold were detected in the toilet of an aircraft which had arrived from Abu Dhabi on Friday. In the two incidents, a total of gold worth Rs 3.60 crore was seized, an official said.

