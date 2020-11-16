Left Menu
Development News Edition

Japan and Australia seek to align on defence as China's regional influence grows

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, may agree an historic defence pact on Tuesday that will closely align two key U.S. allies in Asia as a counter to China's growing influence in the region. Morrison arrives in Japan on Tuesday where security experts expect him to conclude a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Suga to establish a legal framework for each other's troops to visit for training and to conduct joint military operations.

Reuters | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:00 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 12:26 IST
Japan and Australia seek to align on defence as China's regional influence grows
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and his Australian counterpart, Scott Morrison, may agree an historic defence pact on Tuesday that will closely align two key U.S. allies in Asia as a counter to China's growing influence in the region.

Morrison arrives in Japan on Tuesday where security experts expect him to conclude a Reciprocal Access Agreement (RAA) with Suga to establish a legal framework for each other's troops to visit for training and to conduct joint military operations. "There will be something to announce from the meeting," a Japanese foreign ministry official told a media briefing, without elaborating.

A pact, which has taken six years to negotiate and would need to be ratified by lawmakers, would be the first such agreement for Japan since it signed a status of forces agreement in 1960 that allowed the United States to base warships, fighter jets and thousands of troops in and around Japan as part of a military alliance that Washington describes as the bedrock of regional security. In a call with Suga on Thursday, President-elect Joe Biden said his incoming administration was committed to maintaining that close partnership.

Tokyo and Canberra are seeking closer ties comes as they worry about Chinese activity in the region, including militarisation in the South China Sea, maneuvers around disputed islands in the East China Sea, and Beijing's growing sway over Pacific island nations further east. "It's helpful for other nations to take a more active role in military activities and operations in the region, not least as the Americans are overstretched," said Grant Newsham, a research fellow at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies.

To counter China, Suga last month visited Vietnam and Indonesia to bolster ties with key Southeast Asian allies. That followed a meeting in Tokyo of foreign ministers from the "Quad" an informal group of Japan, Australia, the United States and India. China, which insists its intentions in the Asia-Pacific region are peaceful, described the Quad, as a "mini-NATO" aimed at containing it.

While Japan sees India as more hesitant to deepen ties, it has pushed for greater defence cooperation with Australia since a 2007 joint statement on cooperation. In 2013, Japan and Australia also agreed to share military supplies, which was broadened in 2017 to include munitions.

Although Japan renounced the right to wage war after World War Two, its Self Defense Forces are one of Asia's biggest and most modern militaries, with stealth fighters, helicopter carriers, submarines and recently formed amphibious units that the U.S. Marine Corp helped train. The Australia too is a significant regional military power, with a carrier-borne amphibious force it can dispatch on overseas missions.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan on Monday paid homage to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a 40-day-long battle with post-COVID ailments. Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, was admi...

Karan Johar kickstarts shooting for Neetu Kapoor's comeback flick 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday kickstarted shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, with actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh. The comedy entertainer marks Neetu Kapoors comeback in movies afte...

10 people trapped in snowfall in J-K recused

Security forces have rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, after they were trapped in heavy snowfall at high altitude Sinthan pass in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said MondayThe rescue operation was carried out la...

Huawei CFO witness testimony to resume in Canada in U.S. extradition case

Witness cross-examination in the U.S. extradition case of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou will resume in a Canadian court on Monday where Mengs lawyers are trying to establish that her rights were violated during the events lead...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020