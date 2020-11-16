Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's stimulus 3.0 supportive for growth, fiscal impact unclear: Fitch Solutions

Fitch Solutions on Monday said the schemes recently announced by the Centre to boost the employment, credit and manufacturing sectors would be supportive to India's economic rebound over the coming quarters, however, the actual impact on public finances is difficult to ascertain.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-11-2020 13:06 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 13:06 IST
India's stimulus 3.0 supportive for growth, fiscal impact unclear: Fitch Solutions
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Fitch Solutions on Monday said the schemes recently announced by the Centre to boost the employment, credit and manufacturing sectors would be supportive to India's economic rebound over the coming quarters, however, the actual impact on public finances is difficult to ascertain. "While many of these schemes should be supportive to India's economic rebound over the coming quarters, the actual impact on public finances is difficult to ascertain. For example, the PLIs (Production-Linked Incentive) will span across a five-year period and their fiscal impact will likely only be seen from FY2021/22 onward," an official statement from Fitch Solutions stated.

"We maintain our forecast for a central fiscal deficit of 7.8 per cent of GDP in FY2020/21, which already accounts for more central government borrowing than is currently been targeted at Rs 13 trillion," Fitch Solutions added. The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved PLI scheme in 10 key sectors including pharmaceutical drugs and automobiles and auto components to enhance India's manufacturing capabilities and export.

The approved financial outlay for the 10 sectors over five-year period is Rs 1,45,980 crore. "Estimating using the outright fiscal outlays from this announcement, 'Stimulus 3.0' appears to suggest additional expenditure of Rs 1 trn (0.44 per cent of FY2019/20GDP), not including EPFO subsidies. Moreover, the announcement did not outline any additional borrowing to finance these additional spending, which suggests a reallocation of FY2020/21 budget expenditure plans instead," stated Fitch Solutions.

Union Minister Prakash Javadekar earlier said the PLI scheme will also help in creating jobs. The 10 sectors identified under the scheme are--Advanced chemistry cell (ACC) battery (approved financial outlay over a five year period of Rs 18,100 crore), electronic/technology products (approved financial outlay Rs 5,000 crore), automobile and auto component (Rs 57,042 crore), pharmaceuticals and drugs (Rs 15,000 crore), telecom and networking products (12,195 crore), textile products (Rs 10,683 crore), food products (Rs 10,900 crore), high efficiency solar photovoltaic modules (Rs 4,500 crore), white goods (ACs and LEDs) (Rs 6,238 crore) and specialty steel (Rs 6,322 crore). (ANI)

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

Health News Roundup: New COVID-19 cases in France; North Dakota becomes 35th state and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand bans Chhath puja near water bodies due to COVID-19

The Jharkhand government has decided to ban organising of Chhath puja celebrations on the banks of water bodies in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. Chhath puja is mainly observed by the people of Bihar, Jharkhand and bordering areas in Uttar ...

Iconic legend, one of Indian cinema's leading lights: Bachchan, Aamir Khan on Soumitra Chatterjee

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and superstar Aamir Khan on Monday paid homage to legendary actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who died in a Kolkata hospital on Sunday after a 40-day-long battle with post-COVID ailments. Soumitra Chatterjee, 85, was admi...

Karan Johar kickstarts shooting for Neetu Kapoor's comeback flick 'Jug Jug Jeeyo'

Filmmaker Karan Johar on Monday kickstarted shooting for his upcoming film Jug Jug Jeeyo, with actors Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in Chandigarh. The comedy entertainer marks Neetu Kapoors comeback in movies afte...

10 people trapped in snowfall in J-K recused

Security forces have rescued 10 people, including two women and a child, after they were trapped in heavy snowfall at high altitude Sinthan pass in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesperson said MondayThe rescue operation was carried out la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020