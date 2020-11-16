Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK faces skills shortage as COVID-19 splits job market, McKinsey says

Gross domestic product plunged by 20% in the second quarter. Martin Sorrell, one of Britain's best-known executives, said last week that Britain could take five to 10 years to properly recover because the financial hit will sap the economy of the firepower that it needs to rebuild for Brexit.

Reuters | London | Updated: 16-11-2020 19:05 IST | Created: 16-11-2020 19:05 IST
UK faces skills shortage as COVID-19 splits job market, McKinsey says

Britain will face a growing skills shortage over the next decade if it does not start retraining and reskilling workers for the shift to a digital-based economy which has been sped up by the COVID-19 pandemic, a McKinsey report said on Monday. The consultants said their analysis showed 94% of the workforce lacked skills they will require in 2030.

The pandemic had polarised the job market with some skills already in shortage, such as those needed in e-commerce and supply chain analytics, while low-skilled jobs lost during the crisis were unlikely to return, the report showed. Some of the jobs most at risk include sales roles, retail assistants, receptionists and waiters, traditionally done by part-time staff and often by younger workers.

"Without concerted action by employers, two-thirds of the UK workforce could lack basic digital skills by 2030, while more than 10 million people could be under-skilled in leadership, communication, and decision-making," the report said. Britain has long struggled with low productivity levels, with output particularly poor among the lowest-paid jobs, partly due to a lack of training.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development said in October participation in lifelong learning was higher than the European average but had declined in recent years and in-work training had fallen since the 2008 financial crisis. Britain's economy has been hit very hard by the pandemic. Gross domestic product plunged by 20% in the second quarter.

Martin Sorrell, one of Britain's best-known executives, said last week that Britain could take five to 10 years to properly recover because the financial hit will sap the economy of the firepower that it needs to rebuild for Brexit.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Science News Roundup: SpaceX launch of crew on first mission and The woman who fell from the sky

'New compounds to potentially treat novel coronavirus identified'

Social media platform Parler gets backing from Mercer family - WSJ

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Polish cardinal accused of sexual abuse dies aged 97

A Polish cardinal who was accused of sexually abusing a minor has died at the age of 97, Polands Roman Catholic Church said on Monday.Cardinal Henryk Gulbinowicz, the former archbishop of Wroclaw, had been disciplined after an investigation...

Pakistan bans public rallies after rise in COVID infections

Pakistan on Monday banned public political rallies after recording its highest daily coronavirus infections since July for four days running. Several huge religious and anti-government public rallies have been held in major cities in recent...

AIADMK accuses ally BJP of attempting 'vote bank politics on religion' in TN

In a blunt message to its ally BJP, the ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu on Monday said it would not allow the formers Vel Yatra and permit attempts towards what it called politics of vote bank based on religion. Amid remarks by AIADMK ministers...

Moderna says its COVID-19 vaccine candidate is 94.5% effective

Bringing a glimmer of hope to a world ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic, biotech giant Moderna announced on Monday that its COVID-19 vaccine has shown to be 94.5 per cent effective. Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Modernas announcement com...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020