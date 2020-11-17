Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher after vaccine hopes push Wall Street to record highs

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.17% on Tuesday, a day after hitting its highest level since launching in 1987. The MSCI World Index of global shares which also hit a record high on Monday, ticked higher still in the Asian session.

Reuters | Updated: 17-11-2020 11:45 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 11:45 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks edge higher after vaccine hopes push Wall Street to record highs

Asian stocks held gains and moved tentatively further into record territory on Tuesday, after U.S. benchmarks were pepped up by news of another promising coronavirus vaccine, though futures indicated the rally could stall in European hours. Investor sentiment was given a boost when Moderna Inc said its experimental COVID-19 vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing infection based on interim late-stage data.

The Cambridge, Massachusetts-based firm became the second drugmaker, after Pfizer Inc, to announce promising trial data in the development of a vaccine. Its shares gained 9.6% on the day. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan gained 0.17% on Tuesday, a day after hitting its highest level since launching in 1987.

The MSCI World Index of global shares which also hit a record high on Monday, ticked higher still in the Asian session. "The market is assuming that we can see the end of the tunnel, that in 2022 a large part of the world's population will start to receive access to vaccines," said Herald van der Linde, HSBC's head of equity strategy for Asia Pacific.

There were initial indications that this was sparking a change in investors' attitudes, he added. "The vaccine might mark a normalisation in markets whereby people start to rotate and move out of stocks and markets that have rallied, and move into ones that have not done as well," van der Linde said, citing some markets in Southeast Asia.

Asia gains on Tuesday were led by benchmarks in Singapore and Indonesia which both rose around 1%, while Hong Kong rose 0.1% and Australia's S&P/ASX 200 was up 0.23%. Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.24% after hitting a 29-year high the day before, but Chinese blue chips dropped as recent bond defaults hit sentiment.

However, despite a steady if muted performance in Asian trading, futures predicted a turnaround later in the day. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.44%, European EuroSTOXX 50 futures fell 0.55% and FTSE futures fell 0.4% late in the Asia session.

The positive vaccine news helped oil prices hold onto Monday's gains. U.S. crude on Tuesday firmed 0.56% to $41.57 per barrel after rising 3.02% on Monday, and Brent gained 0.7% after a 2.43% jump the day before.

In currency markets, China's central bank on Tuesday lifted its official yuan midpoint to the highest in nearly 29 months, underpinned by solid gains in spot prices a day earlier on the back of strong economic data. The vaccine news helped the risk-friendly Australian dollar , which climbed to a one-week high against its U.S. counterpart. Rising virus case numbers in the United States clouded views on the dollar, which dropped against a basket of major currencies.

U.S. Treasury yields rose on Monday and into Tuesday and the yield curve steepened in the wake of the vaccine developments. The yield on Benchmark 10-year notes was last at 0.9127%, from 0.893% late on Friday.

TRENDING

Nutritional intervention proven to help sustain memory in long-term, EU Study reveals

Google to introduce new settings for smart features, personalization in Gmail

A deep dive into Zero Hunger: the seaweed revolution

Cyber attacks up multi-fold in current environment: India's cyber security coordinator

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

88 more patients recover from COVID-19 in Arunachal, fresh cases at 56

COVID-19 recoveries in Arunachal Pradesh continued to surpass fresh cases with 88 more patients being cured of the disease, a health official said on Tuesday. The state registered 56 new coronavirus cases, including nine security personnel ...

Ethiopia PM warns Tigray forces that surrender deadline has passed

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed warned on Tuesday that a three-day deadline for rebel regional forces to surrender has expired, paving the way for a final push on Mekelle, the capital of the northern region of Tigray.Tigrayan forces fir...

After Trump, Europe aims to show Biden it can fight for itself

The Donald Trump era may be coming to an end. But European Union ministers meeting this week to discuss the future of the continents defence will say the lesson has been learned Europe needs to be strong enough to fight on its own. EU forei...

Olympics-Australian PM, IOC chief discuss Brisbane bid

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison met with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach in Tokyo on Tuesday to discuss next years postponed Olympics in the Japanese capital and Brisbanes bid to host the 2032 Games.Morrison a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020