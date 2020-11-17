Left Menu
ImpactGuru Fundraiser Initiated to Cover Rs 16 Crore Zolgensma Cost of 3-month-old

Mumbai based Priyanka and Mihir Kamat have taken to crowdfunding on ImpactGuru.com to cover the cost of Zolgensma therapy as their 3-month-old baby Teera is diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 17-11-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 17-11-2020 16:15 IST
Teera Kamat. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Mumbai based Priyanka and Mihir Kamat have taken to crowdfunding on ImpactGuru.com to cover the cost of Zolgensma therapy as their 3-month-old baby Teera is diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA) Type 1. SMA is a rare genetic disease that attacks the baby's nerves and muscles, and as it progresses, makes it extremely difficult for the child to carry out basic activities like sit up, lift their head, swallow milk, and even breathe. SMA is currently the leading genetic cause of infant death worldwide, and it affects 1 in 10,000 babies.

In a heartfelt appeal Teera's parents Priyanka and Mihir Kamat said, "Our brand new bundle of joy is fighting for her life. As of now, there are no treatment options available in India for this invisible killer. Our only hope for Teera to have a normal life is to be able to import Zolgensma, a one-time gene replacement therapy, which in her current state could be a potential "cure". Zolgensma is Teera's best shot at quality life, and not just an extended life span. Other treatment options need recurring lifetime care with significant annual cost." "Commercially Zolgensma is available in the USA for approximately USD 2.1 million (Rs 16 crores). We are unable to bear this steep cost, hence we request you to please donate with your heart so we can save our Teera's life. Please find the link here impactgu.ru/teera We see the hope in her eyes and it gives us all the strength we need to wake up day by day and fight the good fight to save our baby girl," Teera's parents Priyanka and Mihir Kamat added.

"It is heartening to witness that in 12 days, 2450 donors have come forward and cumulatively contributed over Rs 1 crore to support Teera's parents in their journey of saving their child. We hope more families come forward to utilize our healthcare financing platform in their time of need to get the best available treatment for critical illnesses," said Piyush Jain, Co-founder and CEO, ImpactGuru.com Crowdfunding is an alternative method of raising funds online for medical expenses, with the patient (or his/her friends or family) primarily relying on social media networks to mobilize donors to finance the relevant medical bills.

ImpactGuru.com is India's leading healthcare financing platform for patients and raises money online for medical expenses via online crowdfunding such as COVID-19, cancer, transplants, and accidents. It aggregates a large number of online payments to allow any individual requiring financial assistance to raise funds for any social cause. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

