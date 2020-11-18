Good business is about ethical standards, inclusivity: Mahindra Grp study

A good business in the present times implies having ethical standards, caring for the community and inclusivity, according to a study by Mahindra Group as part of its 75th-anniversary celebrations. The study - based on the telephonic interviews with 2,089 respondents in business and professional sectors from 10 metro cities - was conducted to assess impressions and ideas of good business from the perspective of investors, consumers and employees, the company said in a release.

The study provides interesting insights about people's ideas of what makes a good business, particularly during these shifting paradigms amid the pandemic. It reveals people's changing definition of what a good business actually means, it said. The study also underlines that what constitutes a good business is a deeply personal view, based on individual values and life experiences, it added.

"The wider role, purpose and meaning of what constitutes 'good business' has never been more relevant than today. A company's social and community impact is being discussed as loudly and frequently as its balance sheets, and by more people than ever before. "I absolutely believe that these broader, more inclusive expectations – whether from customers, shareholders, employers or other members of society – can be perfectly compatible," commented Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on the findings of the study.

"The principle role of business leaders today is to find that mutually beneficial common ground -- for me, that is the essence of Good Business," he said. Every corporate milestone at Mahindra Group is accompanied by a more human one; whether it be the creation of a truly inclusive workplace or a reduced environmental impact; whether it's a deeper engagement with the communities, or providing the freedom to experiment (and, even fail) to all our employees, Mahindra said.

"So, the occasion of our 75th anniversary represents an opportune moment to participate in what I believe is the most important conversation of the decade," he added. The findings show that the term 'good business' today is associated with having ethical standards, caring for the community, and inclusivity, ahead of traditional business metrics such as financial performance, market leadership, profitability or growth. As much as 62 per cent respondents were of the view that 'good business' constitutes more than a financial return, and more than 45 per cent of young participants aged between18 and 25 gave priority to ethical standards, caring for the community and inclusivity, rather than just profits, the release said.

Transactional and performance metrics like profitability, growth and market leadership tend to increase (48 per cent of respondents) among older respondents aged over 46, it said. From an investment perspective, financial returns remain essential, but it may no longer be enough for many investors, as per the study.

About 70 per cent respondents said they would never invest in a business they did not consider a genuinely good business. Also, 20 per cent of the respondents were of the opinion that they consider the 'lack of leadership and vision' as the top barrier preventing a business from becoming truly 'good', the release said.

The profile of the typical Indian consumer is undergoing a transition. From their perspective, price and product are balanced by planet and perception when they make their buying decisions, it said, adding the findings reveal that as consumers are increasingly demonstrating that their idea of a 'good business' means that the product and price alone may no longer be sufficient to secure the sale. Out of the 10 metro cities covered under the study, six were Tier 1 cities -- Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad -- while four were Tier 2 cities -- Coimbatore, Chandigarh, Jaipur and Lucknow.

Respondents were a representative sample of people from these cities aged between 18-65 years, representing a wide range of business and professional sectors, said the release..