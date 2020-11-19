Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIE-IIITH AI-driven content startup Instoried raises $1M funding

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE-IIITH) Avishkar accelerator program startup Instoried raises $1 million from pre-series A round of investment, with Mumbai Angels leading the round, and follow-on investments from Venture Catalysts' 9 Unicorns Fund London-based JPIN and others.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-11-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 12:35 IST
CIE-IIITH AI-driven content startup Instoried raises $1M funding
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship (CIE-IIITH) Avishkar accelerator program startup Instoried raises $1 million from pre-series A round of investment, with Mumbai Angels leading the round, and follow-on investments from Venture Catalysts' 9 Unicorns Fund London-based JPIN and others. The AI-driven content startup has created a tool that helps brands to strategize, execute, and deliver content using predictive analysis to increase customer engagement. The B2B SaaS-based startup helps brands to boost engagement and increase content productivity in real time.

Instoried's AI tool helps large companies build personal connections with their audiences by using technology to measure the effectiveness of content and rewrite their communication. The company's approach is data-driven, scalable and measurable with long-lasting, visible results. Instoried was part of Avishkar's 5th cohort where CIE-IIITH was instrumental in supporting Instoried with a seed fund of INR 10 lakhs provided strategy and business mentoring. Avishkar is an intensive six-month mentor and research-led program of CIE-IIIT Hyderabad currently running its 11th cohort. A total of Rs 10 lakh is invested in each startup who are part of the cohort. Through the program, Instoried gained access to IIITH's research labs and received various customer development and mentoring support from CIE's partners and ecosystem associates.

Commenting on Instoried's successful funding, Prof. Ramesh Loganathan, CIE-IIITH said, "All our programs target early stage deep-tech startups with potential or need to work with our research. Instoried is one such startup leveraging NLP for a very interesting usecase around stories. We are very excited to see yet another of our Avishkar accelerator startups gaining good traction and momentum." According to Instoried founder Sharmin Ali, "Instoried has grown over 3X in the last 10 months. We found a huge opportunity in this adversity and have scaled at a 60 per cent MOM rate. Brands globally now understand and acknowledge the importance of having a strong online engagement as an absolute mandate with the new normal. This is the best time for marketing tech companies. With the pre-series A raise, we want to hire a larger team and initiate marketing activities globally with a focus on global expansion and increasing our product offerings." About CIE-IIITH: Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, also known as CIE-IIITH is a DST approved incubator operational since 2008. CIE-IIITH has so far supported around 200+ startups and has seed- funded 30 startups. CIE-IIITH was also instrumental being the kiln of the initiatives that culminated into the foundation of T-Hub. Along with developments in AVISHKAR, CIE-IIITH is also focusing on turning a new leaf in terms of infrastructure facilities, programs and startup engagements focusing towards building a deep tech startup ecosystem. New working spaces are launched, seed funding programmes, structured workshops and mentoring opportunities and technology transfer facilitation are also being deployed now. Visit https://cie.iiit.ac.in for more details. About IIIT-Hyderabad: The International Institute of Information Technology, Hyderabad (IIIT-H) is an autonomous research university founded in 1998 that focuses on the core areas of Information Technology, such as Computer Science, Electronics and Communications, and their applications in other domains through inter-disciplinary research that has a greater social impact. Some of its research domains include Visual Information Technologies, Human Language Technologies, Data Engineering, VLSI and Embedded Systems, Computer Architecture, Wireless Communications, Algorithms and Information Security, Robotics, Building Science, Earthquake Engineering, Computational Natural Sciences and Bioinformatics, Education Technologies, Power Systems, IT in Agriculture and e-Governance.

Website: www.iiit.ac.in Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/600789/IIIT_Hyderabad_Logo.jpg.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

Ahmed Zaki: Google doodle on Egyptian film actor aka Black Tiger

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Oxford University COVID-19 vaccine ‘encouraging’ for older age groups

The coronavirus vaccine developed by teams at the University of Oxford has been shown to trigger a robust immune response in healthy adults aged 56-69 and those over 70 years of age. The findings published in Lancet on Thursday based on 5...

Use of earphones for working online causing infections:Experts

With the COVID-19 pandemic forcing professionals to work from home and students to attend classes online using earphones, doctors are now getting more patients with complaints of pain, irritation and infection in the ears. According to medi...

'Too soon' to let Boeing 737 MAX fly again, say families of Lion Air crash victims

Some of the relatives of victims of a fatal Boeing 737 MAX crash in Indonesia have slammed a decision by U.S. aviation authorities to allow the jets to return to the skies, saying the move comes too soon.The U.S. Federal Aviation Administra...

AK Antony tests positive for COVID-19, undergoing treatment at AIIMS

Former Union Defence Minister and senior Congress leader AK Antony and his wife Elizabeth Antony have tested COVID-19 positive. AK Antonys son Anil K Antony shared the news through social media on Thursday and said his parents condition is ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020