Hubballi Railway station renamed Siddharoodha Swamiji station

The Karnataka government has notified the renaming of Hubballi Railway station as Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station-Hubballi, which was a long-pending demand of the seer's followers. The seer after whom the station has been named was considered as an incarnation of Lord Shiva. He died in 1929 in Hubballi.

An ascetic, Siddharoodha Swami had denounced casteism and condemned the notion that only Brahmins were entitled for moksha. He believed that divinity pervades through everything that exists.

A government notification, issued on November 17, read: "Government of India has 'No Objection' in changing the name of 'Hubballi Railway Station as Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway station-Hubballi' in the state of Karnataka." The Hubbali-headquartered South Western Railway said the government fulfilled the long pending demand. "Fulfilling the long-standing demand of the people of #Karnataka, #Hubballi #Station will now be known as Shree Siddharoodha Swamiji Railway Station. Swamiji was a great #Sage who preached universal brotherhood & inspired many followers on the path to #spiritual awakening," the SWR tweeted.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, who is the MP from Dharwad constituency greeted the people of Hubballi on the renaming of the railway station and expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal and former Railway Minister of State Suresh Angadi.