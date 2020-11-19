Madhya Pradesh govt reconstitutes tourism cabinet

The Madhya Pradesh government has reconstituted its tourism cabinet, which will be headed by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, an official said on Thursday. The cabinet committee will be chaired by the chief minister, while the principal secretary of the tourism department will be the secretary in-charge, the official from the public relation department said.

Other members of the committee include state ministers Gopal Bhargav, Kunwar Vijay Shah, Jagdish Deora, Meena Singh Mandwe, Mahendra Singh Sisodia and Usha Thakur, the official said. The panel will focus on promoting tourism in the state by developing infrastructure to generate employment in the sector, he added.