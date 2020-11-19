Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi orders attachment of four properties of Life Care Real Developers, 7 others  New Delhi'

Markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday ordered attachment of four properties related to Life Care Real Developers and seven others in a illegal fund raising case as part of efforts to recover more than Rs 4.37 crore. In December 2015, Sebi had directed Life Care Real Developers to refund, along with interest, money, it had illegally raised from investors.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 17:59 IST
Sebi orders attachment of four properties of Life Care Real Developers, 7 others  New Delhi'
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Markets watchdog Sebi on Thursday ordered attachment of four properties related to Life Care Real Developers and seven others in a illegal fund raising case as part of efforts to recover more than Rs 4.37 crore. Between 2010-11 and 2012-13, the company had raised funds by allotting redeemable preference shares to at least 1,696 persons without complying with norms.

The properties being attached include residential and agricultural land located in Uttar Pradesh, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said in a notice. The regulator learnt that the defaulters are in possession of four properties and felt that they may dispose the assets with a view to obstruct or delay the recovery proceedings, which needs to be prevented immediately by attaching these assets.

Consequently, the regulator has attached these properties and prohibited the entities from disposing, transferring or alienating these assets, as per the notice. The regulator has prohibited entities concerned "from taking any benefit under such disposal, transfer, alienation or charge in respect of the properties... which stands attached in execution of recovery certificate".

Further, they have been directed to furnish complete details of all the moveable and immoveable properties held by them, and charges if any, in a prescribed format, along with original title deeds pertaining to the four properties within two weeks. The recovery proceedings have been initiated against the company and seven others -- Arshad Hussain, Shiba Pravin, Mohd Sheraj Lari, Rajneesh Pratap Shukla, Yogendra Pratap Shahi, Mohammad Aftab Alam and Mohd Gani -- for their failure to pay Rs 4.37 crore, along with interest, to investors.

As part of the proceedings, Sebi, in July 2017, had attached the bank accounts as well as share and mutual fund holdings of the company and these individuals. However, they failed to pay dues and did not even respond to the regulator's demand notice. In December 2015, Sebi had directed Life Care Real Developers to refund, along with interest, money, it had illegally raised from investors. Also, the company and its directors were barred from the capital markets.

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Voice message purported to be of Swapna Suresh creates stir

A voice clip purported to be that of gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, now in judicial custody, alleging Central agencies were putting pressure on her to give a statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan created a stir i...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...

INSIGHT-Big Tobacco gets a pandemic pick-me-up

Danielle Eddy, a smoker for 20 years, quit at the start of 2019. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the 42-year-old spirits industry consultant lit up again.When I get on a call, I walk with the phone, and I smoke cigarettes. Thats what I d...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to retreat on surging COVID-19 cases, rise in jobless claims

Wall Streets main indexes were set to slip on Thursday as soaring COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the worlds largest economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020