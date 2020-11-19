Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:02 IST
Ola to introduce e-scooter by Jan next year: Sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Ride-hailing major Ola is foraying into electric scooter manufacturing and plans to hit the market with its first vehicle in January next year, sources said. The electric scooter, initially manufactured at a facility in the Netherlands, will be sold in India as well as Europe, the sources close to the development said.

Ola did not respond to emailed queries. In May this year, Ola Electric announced the acquisition of Amsterdam-based Etergo BV for an undisclosed amount. At that time, the firm had said it aimed to launch electric two-wheeler in India in 2021, and that the acquisition of Etergo further bolstered its engineering and design capabilities.

The sources said Ola Electric, EV arm of the ride-hailing company, plans to launch e-scooter simultaneously across India and several European markets by January next year. The e-scooter is expected to be priced competitively against the current petrol scooters, as the company is looking at tapping into a majority of the 20 million units-two wheeler market in India, they added.

One of the sources said Ola is looking at sales of a million e-scooters in the first year. The person added that while the initial batches of vehicles will come from the manufacturing facility in the Netherlands, Ola Electric is looking at setting up a facility in India to meet the local demand more efficiently and participate in the government's Atmanirbhar Bharat vision.

Ola is said to be in talks with various state governments to set up India's largest e-scooter manufacturing plant with an annual capacity of about 2 million units. Founded in 2014, Etergo has developed an all-electric 'AppScooter' that uses swappable high energy density batteries to deliver a range of up to 240 km.

The move to offer e-scooters will pitch the SoftBank-backed company against players like Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp-backed AtherEnergy, Hero Electric and others that currently make electric two-wheelers in the country..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

Voice message purported to be of Swapna Suresh creates stir

A voice clip purported to be that of gold smuggling case key accused Swapna Suresh, now in judicial custody, alleging Central agencies were putting pressure on her to give a statement against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan created a stir i...

EU auditors: Antitrust probes too slow to curb tech giants

The EUs efforts to rein in the power of big tech companies such as Google and Facebook through antitrust investigations have taken too long, dulling their effectiveness, a report said Thursday. Legal tools available to the blocs competition...

INSIGHT-Big Tobacco gets a pandemic pick-me-up

Danielle Eddy, a smoker for 20 years, quit at the start of 2019. When the coronavirus pandemic hit, the 42-year-old spirits industry consultant lit up again.When I get on a call, I walk with the phone, and I smoke cigarettes. Thats what I d...

US STOCKS-Wall St set to retreat on surging COVID-19 cases, rise in jobless claims

Wall Streets main indexes were set to slip on Thursday as soaring COVID-19 cases and an unexpected rise in weekly jobless claims raised fears of stalling growth in the worlds largest economy. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020