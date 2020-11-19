Left Menu
Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL, a company statement said here on Thursday.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 19-11-2020 18:51 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 18:51 IST
Reliance Retail Ventures completes fund raise of Rs 47,265 cr for 10.09 per cent stake in company
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

Reliance Industries Limited and Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) have completed the current phase of partner induction and fund raise exercise for RRVL, a company statement said here on Thursday. It said, RRVL has received a cumulative subscription amount of Rs 47,265 crores from the following financial partners and allotted 69,27,81,234 equity shares to them.

Isha Mukesh Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail Ventures Limited, said, "We are proud to have such strong and reputed partners in RRVL. We feel honoured by the phenomenal interest shown by investors in our business and look forward to working with our partners to benefit from their experience and global connectivity." "With our focus on new commerce, we are committed to playing a transformational role in the Indian retail sector by empowering millions of merchants and micro, small and medium enterprises," Isha added. (ANI)

