Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mphasis Consulting acquires UK-based Datalytyx for up to 13.3 mn pounds

"Our combined expertise will be central to Mphasis' next-gen data strategy and will further drive our clients' digital transformation in Global markets,” he said..

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-11-2020 19:35 IST | Created: 19-11-2020 19:35 IST
Mphasis Consulting acquires UK-based Datalytyx for up to 13.3 mn pounds

IT firm Mphasis on Thursday said its subsidiary Mphasis Consulting Ltd has acquired UK-based Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds (about Rs 130.4 crore). The acquisition is expected to provide access to strengthen Mphasis next-generation Data GTM Strategy and provide higher value partnership status with Snowflake and Talend for cloud-based data services, a regulatory filing said.

The acquisition also provides access to highly skilled data professionals and sales professionals, thereby creating an offshore pool of Snowflake and Talend expertise, it added. The transaction for acquisition of 100 per cent interest in the Datalytyx Ltd for up to 13.3 million pounds closed on November 19, 2020 consequent to signing of the definitive agreement, the filing said.

Headquartered in London, Datalytyx provides data engineering, data ops and master data management solutions on Snowflake and Talend environments to clients globally. It was founded in 2014, as a merger of Dynamyx Ltd and Managed Service Solutions Ltd. "Every enterprise needs the ability to turn raw data into actionable information at scale, the recent worldwide crisis has only accelerated this need. Data and analytics combined with artificial intelligence will continue to play a dominant role to predict, prepare and respond to changing needs of the business," Mphasis CEO and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said. He added that together with Datalytyx and its highly skilled data professionals, Mphasis is distinctively positioned to further fuel its worldwide clients' transformational projects. "This acquisition will not only strengthen our next-gen data strategy but will also be a significant milestone in our journey to build capabilities relevant to the digital priorities of our clients," he said.

John Webb, co-founder of Datalytyx, said the collective vision and capabilities will lay a strong foundation for the future. "Our combined expertise will be central to Mphasis' next-gen data strategy and will further drive our clients' digital transformation in Global markets,” he said..

TRENDING

What to Know for Year-End Reporting Compliance

Google Meet now allows participants to virtually raise and lower hand

Boruto Chapter 52: Naruto-Sasuke’s varied powers revealed, Chapter 53 gets new scriptwriter

Vedanta says expression of interest for buying govt's nearly 53 per cent stake in BPCL is exploratory in nature.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Augmented Reality: Potential future of education

AR has acquired a foothold in educational settings, particularly in developed countries, as an alternative solution to conventional learning experiences as it provides students an immersive, three-dimensional atmosphere with real-world char...

Videos

Latest News

WRAPUP 1-Ethiopia moves on Tigray capital, denounces WHO boss Tedros

Ethiopia said on Thursday it was bearing down on the capital of Tigray region in a two-week-old war, and tore into the World Health Organization WHO head with accusations of diplomatic lobbying for the rebels. The conflict has killed hundre...

Nobel scientists urge face mask rethink as Sweden's COVID cases climb

Sweden should rethink its decision not to recommend the use of face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus amid a second wave of infections, the Royal Academy of Sciences, which awards the Nobel prizes, said on Thursday.Sweden...

Bollywood celebrities and defamation cases

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumars defamation notice to a YouTuber from Bihar, seeking Rs 500 crore in damages for making baseless allegations against him in Sushant Singh Rajputs case is the latest in series of defamation cases from the ind...

Ladakh records 60 new COVID-19 cases

Ladakh has reported 60 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the infection tally to 7,623, while 66 patients have recovered from the disease during the past 24 hours, officials said on Thursday. A total of 94 people have died due to COVID-19 in the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020