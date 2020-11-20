Left Menu
China FM to visit Japan to discuss virus, regional concerns

PTI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-11-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 20-11-2020 14:44 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter (@sugawitter)

Japan's foreign minister announced Friday that his Chinese counterpart will visit Tokyo next week as the two Asian powers discuss ways to resume bilateral visits to revive their pandemic-hit economies. "There are various issues of concern between Japan and China, and it is important that we resolve them one by one through high-level meetings like this," Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said.

"I hope to frankly exchange our views on regional issues, the global expansion of the coronavirus pandemic, as well as other international issues." During the Nov. 24-25 visit, Motegi and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi are expected to discuss resuming business trips between the world's No. 2 and No. 3 economies through the "business track" program that allows visitors to engage in limited business activity during their 14-day quarantine period. Motegi noted that Chinese visitors topped the number of tourists in Japan before the pandemic and that he hoped to discuss how they can resume travel while taking disease prevention measures.

The visit will come amid growing concerns stemming from China's increasing influence in the region. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison held talks this week with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in which they agreed to step up their military partnership and cooperation to promote peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region as a counter to China's rise.

Motegi said a meeting is being arranged for Wang to meet with Suga during his visit, the first by a top Chinese official since the February visit by China's foreign policy chief Yang Jiechi. Motegi said a rescheduling of Chinese President Xi Jinping's state visit to Japan, postponed from the spring due to the pandemic, is not being considered as the two countries focus on their fight against the pandemic.

